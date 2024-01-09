9 celebrity memoirs we're eager to read in 2024

This year's celebrity memoirs are also promising to be just as page-turning as last year's triumphs. So play your favorite song to lip-sync for "The House of Hidden Meanings" by RuPaul or gear up for the late Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer's book "A Very Private School."
Here's a list of nine of the most anticipated celebrity memoirs this year:
"Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself" by Crystal Hefner (Grand Central Publishing, Jan. 23)
Starting the year off with a bang, Crystal Hefner will be releasing her tell-all of her experiences as the 21-year-old woman who became the third wife of the controversial Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner until he died in 2017.
"Dear Mom and Dad: A Letter About Family, Memory, and the America We Once Knew" by Patti Davis (Liveright, Feb. 6)
Pattis Davis – most known for being the first daughter of former President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan – recalls her childhood filled with celebrities and complicated familial dynamics through letters addressed to her parents exploring the weighty significance of their existence.
The memoir is said to reexamine the Reagan family dynamics, which suffered "in an increasingly dysfunctional family drama," while casting an "empathetic" and truthful perspective on her parents. Her father, "the eternal lifeguard, who saved 77 people, yet failed to create a coherent AIDS policy." And her mother who could never escape her "own tortured youth." Davis is said to share the details of her parents' highly edited public personas and distant personalities. Nothing is more complex than being the child of two actors who became later led the country from the White House.
"What Have We Here?" by Billy Dee Williams (Knopf, Feb. 13)
Calling all "Star Wars" fans, Lando is back — kinda. The legendary actor Billy Dee Williams tells the story of his early life filled with love in Harlem during the neighborhood's Black cultural awakening.
Her new memoir is an accumulation of her life's work as a reporter but also deep insights into her personal life and a "necessary recounting of tech’s most powerful players" like Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates."
"The House of Hidden Meanings" by RuPaul (HarperCollins, March 5)
RuPaul's memoir is an insight into the behind-the-scenes world of drag but most crucially, it allows us "introspection of his life, relationships and identity."
"A Very Private School" by Charles Spencer (Simon & Schuster, March 12)
The royal family drama never ends. While last year's bombshell "Spare" rocked the book and royal world, this memoir is from one of Prince Harry's relatives — actually his late mother Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer.
The memoir is about Spencer's first-hand experience of "a culture of cruelty" at the first boarding school he was sent to as a child. Spencer takes his audience through his privileged childhood through letters and diaries from the time period, reflecting "hopelessness and abandonment he felt at aged eight." It is said to be a "candid reckoning with his past and a reclamation of his childhood."
"One Way Back" by Christine Blasey Ford (St. Martin’s, March 19)
"You Never Know: A Memoir" by Tom Selleck (HarperCollins, May 7)
Tom Selleck, the iconic actor known for playing private investigator Thomas Magnum in the television series "Magnum, P.I.," which he won an Emmy for in 1985, is ready to share about his accidental and successful career in acting.
Starting at business school and a basketball court at the University of Southern California, the actor was not prepared for the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle but he shaped up to be one of the most successful actors in the industry. His memoir is said to share Selleck's close friendships with A-listers like Frank Sinatra, Carol Burnett and Sam Elliott.
"Rise of a Killah" by Ghostface Killah (Macmillan, May 14)
The Wu-Tang Clan rapper and group co-founder, Ghostface Killah, also known as Dennis Coles is one of hip-hop's genre shapers. In the '90s, the group broke all genre rules and took their music to the streets. Wu-Tang is known for being the foundation for modern-day hip-hop. Just ask artists like SZA.
