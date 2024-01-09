9 celebrity memoirs we're eager to read in 2024

Last year was big for the celebrity memoir.

There was Britney Spears' tell-all "The Woman in Me" exposing the nefarious details of the pop singer's conservatorship and intimate relationship with Justin Timberlake, along with Prince Harry's royal shake-up "Spare." We also enjoyed Pamela Anderson's "Love, Pam," an intimate retelling of her story of exploitation and abuse. All these personal stories created an insight into the vulnerable plight of famous people whilst also humanizing their experiences.

This year's celebrity memoirs are also promising to be just as page-turning as last year's triumphs. So play your favorite song to lip-sync for "The House of Hidden Meanings" by RuPaul or gear up for the late Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer's book "A Very Private School."

Here's a list of nine of the most anticipated celebrity memoirs this year:

02 "Dear Mom and Dad: A Letter About Family, Memory, and the America We Once Knew" by Patti Davis (Liveright, Feb. 6) "Dear Mom and Dad: A Letter About Family, Memory, and the America We Once Knew" by Patti Davis (Feb. 6, 2024) (Liveright Publishing) Pattis Davis – most known for being the first daughter of former President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan – recalls her childhood filled with celebrities and complicated familial dynamics through letters addressed to her parents exploring the weighty significance of their existence. The memoir is said to reexamine the Reagan family dynamics, which suffered "in an increasingly dysfunctional family drama ," while casting an "empathetic" and truthful perspective on her parents. Her father, "the eternal lifeguard, who saved 77 people, yet failed to create a coherent AIDS policy." And her mother who could never escape her "own tortured youth." Davis is said to share the details of her parents' highly edited public personas and distant personalities. Nothing is more complex than being the child of two actors who became later led the country from the White House.

04 "Burn Book: A Tech Love Story" by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster, Feb. 27) "Burn Book: A Tech Love Story" by Kara Swisher (Feb. 27, 2024) (Simon & Schuster) Journalist Kara Swisher has been covering ever-evolving technology since the dot.com boom in the 1990s. Her work is said to stoke fear in tech CEOs like Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg who once said "It is a constant joke in the Valley when people write memos for them to say, ‘I hope Kara never sees this.’” Her new memoir is an accumulation of her life's work as a reporter but also deep insights into her personal life and a "necessary recounting of tech’s most powerful players" like Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates."

05 "The House of Hidden Meanings" by RuPaul (HarperCollins, March 5) "The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir" by RuPaul (March 5, 2024) (HarperCollins/Dey Street Books) You know him from his long-running and revolutionary drag competition reality television show "RuPaul's Drag Race," but the show's creator and host trades his fabulous wigs and make-up for a pen and paper (or most likely, a computer). In his new memoir, he strips away all the performance and tells his life story which begins as a queer Black kid in San Diego to " forging an identity in the punk and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York." RuPaul's memoir is an insight into the behind-the-scenes world of drag but most crucially, it allows us "introspection of his life, relationships and identity."

06 "A Very Private School" by Charles Spencer (Simon & Schuster, March 12) "A Very Private School: A Memoir" by Charles Spencer (March 12, 2024) (Simon & Schuster/Gallery Books) The royal family drama never ends. While last year's bombshell "Spare" rocked the book and royal world, this memoir is from one of Prince Harry's relatives — actually his late mother Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer. The memoir is about Spencer's first-hand experience of "a culture of cruelty" at the first boarding school he was sent to as a child. Spencer takes his audience through his privileged childhood through letters and diaries from the time period, reflecting "hopelessness and abandonment he felt at aged eight." It is said to be a "candid reckoning with his past and a reclamation of his childhood."