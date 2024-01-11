Who says you can't drink eggnog all year long?

My local market has stopped selling eggnog, even though I believe it should be available all year round. So, I experimented with some different ingredients and came up with the perfect solution.

My wife and I had eggnog for the first time during the holiday season of 2023. Well, to be clear, I have been having eggnog for years — so I should say that it was the first time I experimented with an alcohol-free version of the classic drink.

For years, my recipe would include 4 parts rum and one part eggnog. My drink was so heavy on the rum, that I'm not even sure if I could legally call it eggnog.

And since 2023 was my big year of cutting back on alcohol and being more healthy in general, I completely forgot about eggnog. I wasn't being the Grinch, I had just always associated the drink with a buzz that I wasn't currently seeking.

The big difference in 2023, though, was that my daughter was now three years old and fully into Christmas spirit. Yes, she wanted to wrap presents; yes, she wanted to sing Christmas songs all day and all night (even at 3 am); yes, she wanted to bake cookies for Santa and yes, my wife said to make sure I get that baby some oat or almond milk-based eggnog.

I consider myself an entry-level chef and barista, so I made a sweet concoction for the young lady. It consisted of oat milk based eggnog that I warmed up, mixed with cinnamon, before topping it off with a healthy portion of dairy free whipped cream. She drank like she never drank before, guzzling every drip, wiping off the whipped cream mustache, and then saying, “More please, I would like more eggnog please.”

And then she wanted to have a glass of eggnog with her oatmeal in the morning, and a glass of eggnog after school, and even a glass of eggnog while she enjoyed her baked chicken and broccoli. The girl is hooked.

It's so bad that my wife and I secretly used eggnog as a reward; i.e, “Put your toys away and we'll give you some eggnog,” or “If you finish your vegetables, and go to bed, I'll let you have a sip of eggnog.”



Now the holiday season has come to an end, but we are going to ride this eggnog thing until we can’t, so I took to the Internet, tried to bunch of different recipes, and ended up with something that works perfectly for my baby girl. And me too.

