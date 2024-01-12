From Brooke Shields to FKA Twigs: A timeline of Calvin Klein’s most controversial ads

Moss was only 17 when she was asked to pose topless alongside the then 21-year-old Wahlberg. Although the campaign kicked off Moss’ modeling career — and made her a household name within the industry — Moss said years later that she has “not very good memories” about the shoot.

In a 2022 episode of BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs,” Moss said she felt “vulnerable,” “scared,” and “objectified” when she was asked to pose salaciously alongside Wahlberg.

“I was quite young and innocent; Calvin loved that,” she said, adding, “I really didn’t feel well at all before the shoot. For like a week or two, I couldn’t get out of bed, and I had severe anxiety, and the doctor gave me Valium.”

Wahlberg also addressed the campaign during a 2020 interview with The Guardian. “I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?,” Wahlberg said when asked if he ever made up with Moss.

“I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing. I wasn’t very . . . worldly, let’s say that,” he continued. “But I’ve seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries.”