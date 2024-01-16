The ever-sardonic Aubrey Plaza may have lost to "The White Lotus" co-star Jennifer Coolidge at the Emmys but she is certainly winning the internet over with her noteworthy red carpet look.

On Monday night, the actor, who was nominated for her supporting performance in the HBO resort series, sported a silky, buttercream gown from Loewe's Spring 2024 collection. Plaza, who happens to be the new face of Loewe, was also one of the best-dressed female celebrities at the Emmys, according to Harper's Bazaar.

However, in Loewe fashion, the gown features an unexpected detail that has inspired all types of running jokes online. While the dress' skirt is a simple and chic fitted silhouette, the unconventional and dramatic square bodice features an oversized pin stabbed right through its top. It's a look that fits right into the fashion house's typically elegant but playful and challenging designs. You may spot a Loewe item a mile away with their staple Anthurium flower front and center.

While Plaza has been praised for the eye-catching dress by fashion critics, people online saw the untraditional gown and had fun with its weirdness. Some people on X questioned, “Why did she dress as a paperbag lunchbox?” Another said, “Looks like she stapled a bib to the front of her dress." Others made comparisons to Kraft singles.

Most, however, saw the giant square as a mini notepad. Therefore, the most comical jokes were courtesy of people editing random quotes onto images of the dress. For example, there was the infamous note Snooki wrote Sammi on "Jersey Shore" or Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) crossed-out name on his late father Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) succession plan in "Succession."

But the most popular meme treated the dress as if it were a giant Post-it note emblazoned with a "Sex & the City" reference that went viral with 2.3 million views on X.

In the fifth season of the HBO series, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) meets fellow writer Jack Berger (Ron Livingston), but when they begin dating in earnest in Season 6, his insecurity begins to show. Berger is a struggling writer who is jealous of Carrie's success and takes it out of her, especially when she disagrees with parts of his new book because he wrote a character that is a woman in New York City wearing a scrunchie.

The relationship has its issues, and the couple appears as if they're going to work it through before Berger sneaks out of Carrie's apartment and breaks up with her via the iconic Post-it note with only a few words as explanation.

Jack may have been one of her worst, noncommittal boyfriends, but thanks to him, it inspired one of the best Aubrey Plaza dress memes, immortalized with the words "I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me."