Hillary Clinton sends message to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig after "Barbie" Oscars snubs

Hillary Clinton offered a few kind words to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig after the “Barbie” star and director failed to secure individual Oscars nominations.

“Greta & Margot, while it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you,” Clinton wrote in a social media post Wednesday. “You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie.”

“Barbie” racked up eight Academy Award nominations this year, including best costume design, music, production design, best picture (for which Robbie was named as a producer) and adapted screenplay writing (for which Gerwig was named as a writer). Many fans, however, took issue with the fact that Gerwig wasn’t nominated for best director and Robbie wasn’t nominated for best actress.

Ryan Gosling, who received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role as Ken, spoke out against the lack of recognition for Robbie and Gerwig in the Oscars nominations list:

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling wrote in a statement. “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

America Ferrara, who earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her role as Gloria, and fellow co-star Simu Liu also criticized the Oscars for snubbing both Robbie and Gerwig.