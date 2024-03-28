Kristen Stewart says being in a Marvel movie sounds like a nightmare

Kristen Stewart has played the wife of a vampire, an actual vampire and a princess, but one role she's unlikely to take on anytime soon is that of a superhero. At least not in a Marvel movie.

During a recent appearance on the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, the "Love Lies Bleeding" and "Twilight" actor told host Amanda Hirsch that unless a director like Greta Gerwig was behind the production, “the system would have to change” in order for her to dip into the MCU.

"It sounds like a f**king nightmare, actually,” Stewart said, explaining that she likes to do big movies, just not those kind of movies. “You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn’t happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it. So likely not. But maybe the world changes, that’s what I’m saying."

Having said this, Stewart adds her name to a growing list of actors who have spoken out similarly. In recent years, "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm and Christian Bale have dragged Marvel for what Bale refers to as being "monotony," after experiencing it firsthand starring in "Thor: Love and Thunder."