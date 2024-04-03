Don't be afraid of bitterness in cooking — just learn how to best harness it

The inherent notes in coffee, the subtle flavor of anise or fennel, incredibly dark chocolate, the sharpness of arugula, the unique flavor of broccoli rabe, a particularly pucker-y grapefruit, endive, radicchio, rhubarb, Aperol, citrus — despite being a note many fear, bitterness plays a role in so many ingredients but is so rarely harnessed to elevate dishes, no matter if sweet or savory.

That's one of the reasons why, in this week's "Top Chef" Quick Fire challenge, the cheftestants were asked to prepare a dish with hops, one of the primary building blocks of beer. Although you’re probably not going to be using hops in your next meal, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t harness bitterness and its often underrated culinary capabilities.

Now, don't get me wrong: Too much bitterness is decidedly not good, veering into acrid or becoming generally unpalatable. But when there’s a touch of it in a dish, it can be a beguiling, alluring flavor component, especially when it plays in contrast to other flavor notes. You just need to be sure to have a light hand. "A little goes a long way" is perfect when applied to using bitterness in a balanced manner.

In this piece from Jenny Dorsey with the Institute of Culinary Education, she writes that "bitterness is a critical component of building intensity and complexity of flavor, but here in the U.S. we often shy away from using bitterness to accentuate our food." She recommends "sprinkling a warm, rich, bitter ingredient like cacao powder on top to finish a dish versus braising meat in a juicy but tannic red wine for hours feels different because the ingredient's bitterness reaches our tongues in varying stages when eating."

From a scientistic perspective, bitterness is perceived by one of the taste bud receptors at the back of our mouths, per Dorsey, which may have developed as a protective mechanism to prevent people from consuming anything poisonous or harmful.

Furthermore, as registered dietician Amy Fischer tells Zee Krstic at Good Housekeeping, bitterness is also a tool that can help to "revolutionize your gut health," helping with everything from digestion and constipation to bloating and irregularity. She specifically highlights grapefruit, cacao, cranberries, coffee and more as everyday, commonplace ingredients you can incorporate more into your dishes or diet for both boosts in flavor and health. Over at NBC News, integrative health expert Taz Bhatia likens bitter foods to prebiotics and how they impact the gut and microbiome overall.

This piece from Meher Mirza in Saveur acknowledges India's embrace of "beautifully bitter flavors," writing that "The subcontinent’s many bracing ingredients are essential to its cultures, cuisines, and traditional medicines." Mirza also writes that "the brace of bitterness that sluices our taste buds is these ingredients’ most enduring appeal," which pretty much sums up the whole appeal, does it not?

If you do like the flavor, though, why not make a broccoli rabe pesto? Why not incorporate some coffee grounds into baked goods? Why not make cocktails (with or without alcohol) with Aperol or other bitter flavors? There are so many options, often with items you probably already have on hand.

Don't shy away from it; you never know what embracing bitterness might do for your own home cooking.

