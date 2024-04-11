Your family and friends will be head over heels for these two scrumptious shrimp appetizers

Shrimp Butter is so easy that I take it for granted.
With only a few staple ingredients and a meager half-pound of shrimp, you have an appetizer that pays you back in spades for what you put forth to make it. It is simple, luscious and satisfying, like fresh, warm bread slathered with whipped butter, only more heavenly because of the shrimp.
It is an elegant, old-fashioned recipe that has stood the test of time.
Its soft pastel, barely-there shade of coral-pink makes Shrimp Butter a perfect addition to a bridal or baby shower menu, but it adds grandness to any table regardless of the occasion. Served individually as part of a bread course in butter-pat dishes accompanying warm sourdough or crusty French loaves, or put out as a self-serve spread with crackers; it is always a hit.
Cheesy Shrimp Canapés, on the other hand, are dazzling and have a little more to say. They are rich and tempting with an incredible aroma when they come out of the oven. Served warm or at room temperature, they are a celebrated star at any cocktail party.
Made with cooked shrimp, creamy, nutty Gruyere (or Swiss) and lemony hollandaise, this masterpiece mixture is distinctive and heavy on pizzazz. Once it is spooned atop little bread platforms and baked to bubbling, the resulting bites are what dreams are made of. From high brow gourmands to picky grandmothers, these beauties are nothing if not universally appreciated.
And, as if I have not bragged on them enough, they are not messy! These enticing hors d’oeuvres stay put when you pick them up and do not fall apart, crumble or drip onto your party dress when you bite into them. (The secret is to use thin bread and a small spoon.)
A general note for both recipes: If you have a local seafood shop that will do so, pick up shrimp that have been seasoned and steamed. Our local markets do this while you wait. If you need to cook the shrimp yourself, bring to boil enough salty water to cover (also add a few shakes of Creole seasoning, if desired), then add shrimp. Boil for 4-5 minutes or until shrimp curl into a “c” shape. Rinse in cold water.
Ingredients
1/2 pound headless shrimp — boiled, peeled, deveined
*1/2 cup hollandaise sauce, divided
1/2 cup shredded Gruyere cheese (or Swiss cheese)
2 tablespoons chopped pimentos (or roasted red peppers)
Baguette or cocktail bread, thin sliced and lightly toasted
Paprika
*See Cook’s Notes for my favorite hollandaise recipe that takes minutes to whip up and will keep in the refrigerator for several days.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350F. Cut shrimp into small pieces and add to a mixing bowl.
To shrimp, add 5 to 6 tablespoons hollandaise (reserving 2 to 3 tablespoons), plus the shredded cheese and chopped pimentos.
Stir together gently, then spoon onto thin slices of lightly toasted baguette or cocktail bread.
Do not overload the bread slices with large mounds of shrimp mixture.
Next, dot remaining hollandaise equally on top of each.
Lightly dust with paprika.
Bake at 350F for 10-12 minutes or until bubbling hot.
Serve immediately.
Cook's Notes
Hollandaise Sauce:
4 egg yolks, room temperature
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 stick of butter, melted
1/3 cup hot water
1/4 cup lemon juice, or more to taste
You can use a double boiler over low simmering water, or you can place a large cup, like a glass measuring cup, in the simmering water — either works. Mix yolks, salt, mustard and mayonnaise and while whisking constantly, drizzle in melted butter, then add hot water. Cook until thickened then add lemon juice.
Ingredients
1 pound headless shrimp that have been cooked, peeled, deveined
1/2 cup butter, close to room temperature
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, close to room temperature
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/2 to 1 teaspoon garlic salt
1/8 cup minced onion
Juice of 1 lemon
Paprika to sprinkle on top
Optional garnishes: parley, sliced lemon and/or save a few whole shrimp to place on top when serving.
Directions
For a creamier spread: Place butter, cream cheese, onion, mayonnaise, lemon juice and garlic salt in a food processor and mix to combine in short pulses, scraping down sides as needed. Chop shrimp into small pieces and add them to food processor and pulse a few more times. It should still have texture but be relatively smooth.
For a chunkier dip: Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth thin stir in lemon juice and garlic salt. Make sure the onion is very tiny minced, then stir in. Chop shrimp small and add them in.
-
Both versions should rest in the refrigerator after being made. When ready to serve, chilled or at room temperature, place in a decorative bowl surrounded by assorted crackers for a self serve appetizer.
Adjust salt before serving if you are using unsalted crackers, toast points, or bread.
