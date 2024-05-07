The 28 boldest Met Gala looks from this year's fairy tale garden-themed red carpet

As New York City glides out of hibernation and into a colorful, vivid spring another Met Gala season awakened on Monday night. This time, the official dress code for this year's attending celebrities, influencers, fashion experts and designers is “The Garden of Time.”

The theme refers to the short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard, in which a wealthy Count and Countess live in a walled villa encrusted by a garden of crystal flowers, each of which can slow time when plucked. These must be deployed judiciously as threatened by a violent and angry working class mob encroaches upon their estate. The theme also parallels the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Insitute exhibition that will pay homage to the natural world in “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," referring to past Met Gala pieces that are so fragile, they could only be worn once, and are enhanced using AI and soundscapes.

Citizen fashion critics – sitting in our comfy sweatpants and t-shirts at home – were treated to delicate floral and botanical couture looks, in addition to a bit of fairy tale imagery, on the iconic Met steps. Sadly, no one really addressed the "eat the rich" story from "Garden in Time," unless it was to play the privileged elite keeping out the rabble. Instead a surprising amount of beige, brown and other earth tones hit the red carpet. Fashion and culture's biggest night was hosted by tastemakers like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, who were joined by annual host Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Here are some of the most eye-catching looks from this year's ton:

1 Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at Met Gala 2024 on May 6 in New York City (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Chris Hemsworth’s look is as boring as every man’s on the Met Gala carpet. In a cream ill-fitting three-piece suit, the host should've shown up in something that isn’t so monochromatic, especially considering the theme. But the Marvel and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” actor looks like a golden Aussie hunk alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky, who somewhat makes up for his lackluster inspiration with her sheer golden gown and matching crown. Still not sure they got the memo for the theme though . . .

2 Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez at Met Gala 2024 on May 6 in New York City (Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Jennifer Lopez is back in her city, ready to order a ham and cheese sandwich at the bodega. Don’t forget about the orange drink – if you know you know. The Bronx native is draped in 2 million beads, symbolizing a graceful butterfly in line with the botanical theme but also looking as intricate as her wildly, disorienting “This Is Me Now” musical film. Her outfit is as mindbending as Lopez’s perplexing public persona.

3 Colman Domingo Colman Domingo at Met Gala 2024 on May 6 in New York City (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) When Colman Domingo is on the red carpet, you know he’s going to serve a look worth swooning over. In a stunning, silk suit inspired by André Leon Talley, Chadwick Boseman and Chicano culture, Domingo is smooth. He looks dapper holding a bouquet of white flowers to match the outfit.

4 Zendaya Zendaya at Met Gala 2024 on May 6 in New York City (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) As this year’s co-host, Zendaya shows up. Hot off the “Challengers” press tour, she leaves the tennis-inspired dressing behind and trades it for a gothic fairy look instead. The actress leans into the drama with 1920s flapper-esque makeup almost making her look as deathly pale as a Victorian child. Maleficent only wishes.

Sorry to "Dune's" the Reverend Mother but she's not cutting it this time and she couldn't convince us otherwise with her Bene Gesserit voice. Rebecca Ferguson's wildly confusing two-piece gown is a rare miss from the actress. The overwhelming sequin piece definitely highlights her more dark, masculine energy but it certainly isn't flattering. The huge ravens inside her cape are meant to be an interesting reveal, but it just looks quite offputting.



6 Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling at Met Gala 2024 on May 6 in New York City (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) None of Mindy Kaling’s characters could ever make it to a prestigious event like this — they’d probably crash it drunk. But Kaling’s look shows she’s more than worthy to be on the cream and green carpet. She’s in an otherworldly avant-garde piece that arches over her head. From the back, the dress stuns as it drapes like neverending sand dunes.

7 Gwendoline Christie Gwendoline Christie at Met Gala 2024 on May 6 in New York City (Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) As one of Vogue's red carpet hosts, the “Game of Thrones” star does not disappoint as she mimics a villainous Cruella de Vil. Her blonde locks are teased so high above her head that depending on who you ask, it looks like a bird's nest or a stratocumulus cloud. Her black and blood-red gown does help lean into the dark female villain look.

8 Lea Michele Lea Michele at Met Gala 2024 on May 6 in New York City (Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Rachel Berry would probably trip Lea Michelle to snake her way onto that green and cream carpet. The “Glee” and “Funny Girl” alum looks angelic holding her baby bump in a baby blue Rodarte gown. A matching tulle cape and the train are the outfit’s main attractions, leaning into the dreamy fairy tale theme of the exhibit.

9 Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker at Met Gala 2024 on May 6 in New York City (John Shearer/WireImage) I wonder if Sarah Jessica Parker knows what the “Big’s going to Paris” meme is. In an age where “Sex and The City” has come back in full swing, Parker always stays relevant and timeless. The star looks like she’s come back from afternoon tea with the queen. Her pearl necklace hangs as long as her dress almost looking like she could play jump rope with it. The oversized brim of her fascinator-style hat completes the dramatic look.

10 Ayo Edibiri Ayo Edibiri at Met Gala 2024 on May 6 in New York City (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Everyone’s obsessed with the ever-loveable cool nerdiness of Ayo Edibiri. I just wish she looked as chic here as she has on every other carpet. Edibiri’s outfit is on theme — she is head to toe in an ombre floral gown — but it doesn’t do much for her quirky personality. However, her makeup looks like she was kissed by strawberries – perfect for the people’s princess.

11 Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Move over for a supermodel. Gigi Hadid walked out of the Mark Hotel in her off-the-shoulder mermaid gown adorned with a yellow flower front and center. She even sweetly handed the bouquet of yellow flowers to fans waiting on the sidelines. But what fans didn’t get to see was the ruffled suit-inspired train attached to the model: a nod to the gown’s designer Thom Browne and his signature look.

12 Dan Levy Dan Levy at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Unfortunately, menswear can be so basic sometimes. Even when someone like Dan Levy is experimenting with color and patterns it still doesn’t look right. Levy’s suit looks like a flower threw up on it. Like Ayo Edibiri’s ombre flower gown — which reserves its bottom half to a riot of pastel flowers — Levy’s suit does nothing for the eye. But at least he is trying something new. I’m pretty sure Alexis would say, “Ew, David" to this.

13 Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Our new Glinda and Elphaba are inseparable. Triple threats Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are the new powerhouse duo coming soon to theaters in November in "Wicked." Grande is so clearly in her Glinda era with her blonde ponytail almost matching the shade of her mother-of-pearl gown made by Loewe. Erivo's gown is actually a suit by Thom Browne. Petals cascade down the length, playing with the silhouette and possibilities of a suit. Erivo's outfit is obviously the darker half of the two.

14 Keke Palmer Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Sorry to Keke Palmer but her sequined dress with intentional holes throughout its train is neither flattering nor on theme. Its dull color does nothing for the internet’s favorite childhood star. However, her hair in an exaggerated ponytail certainly brings the drama we are used to seeing from the actress.

15 Demi Moore Demi Moore at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Demi Moore came out to the Met Gala to step on necks. The playful silhouette of her gown showcases it as a couture piece, one emulating Georgia O'Keeffe's feminine floral motif. The dress’ roundness is playful while allowing the actress to look like a flower blossoming in her dress. The piece is one of the standout gowns of the evening.

16 Elle Fanning Elle Fanning at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Ever the regal and literal Sleeping Beauty, Elle Fanning does not disappoint in what looks like a 3D-printed fountain dress. Reminiscent of a previous Met look from Zac Posen on actress Nina Dobrev, the sculpted dress hugs Fanning’s body like she’s in the Louvre. Two bird adornments made to look like they're sipping from the fountain flit about her shoulders, really driving home her Disney princess status.

17 Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are clearly not dressed for the same function. In a disgustingly all-brown leather suit, the filmmaker looks like an uncomfortable leather couch still wrapped in plastic film. Ora is in a beaded dress that covers her front and back side and hangs like she’s fringe in a mid-century modern bar.

18 Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Kim Kardashian is no stranger to fitting into a tiny dress. Remember when she lost weight to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress? This time around, Kardashian is wearing Margiela. Her slim frame looks even more exaggerated as her metal lace gown snuggly hugs her body. It's so snug that it appears the gray shrug over her shoulders is being used to hide a wardrobe malfunction. I wonder if ever the fashion critic and Kardashian’s daughter North West hates or loves her outfit.

19 Lil Nas X Lil Nas X at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (John Shearer/WireImage) Lil Nas X does men’s fashion right. While the rapper might be an internet troll who loves to mess with conservatives, he does take one thing seriously, and that's fashion. In a cream, ‘70s Prince homage, Lil Nas’ one-piece suit, coat and matching acrylic nails are not here to play games. He even has bleached his hair as another accessory to the loungey outfit.

20 Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Straight out of a Robert Eggers film, singer Lana Del Rey is haunting. With antlers on her head, wrapped in fabric covering her face the singer looks like she is growing with her dress. It is archival Alexander McQueen and right on theme. Plus, it can keep out mosquitos. Win-win.

21 Angel Reese Angel Reese at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (John Shearer/WireImage) Angel Reese does not play when it comes to basketball and certainly not fashion either. On the newly minted WNBA player’s 22nd birthday, she experienced her first-ever Met Gala. While the mint dress with plunging neckline and maribou feathered tutu does not do anything for the 6-foot-3 baller (honestly, it looks a bit like a loofah) it’s a welcome surprise to see young female athletes become hyper-visible.

22 Usher Usher at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (John Shearer/WireImage) Usher Baby is one of the few men on the carpet who brings the performance. The singer is known for oozing sex appeal and suaveness, so it’s only right that he seemingly dresses as a cross between a pimp and Zorro. I mean c’mon, he even has a bejeweled rose in his hands as a prop. A cape and leather hat also help bring mystery and intrigue to the singer’s look.

23 Lizzo Lizzo at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Lizzo’s tree-inspired Met Gala look is certainly eye-catching. Whether that has a positive or negative connotation is up to you to decide. People online are comparing the look to Lumiere from “Sleeping Beauty” for its length and headpiece that almost mimics a candelabra. While the look isn’t a complete miss, it falls in the mid-category of tonight’s looks. Be our guest and tell us what you think.

24 Cardi B Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Cardi B always knows how to be the loudest person in the room and that’s apparent in her fashion choices. The rapper’s tiered black tulle skirt took about nine men to unfold as her entire train engulfed the carpet at her arrival. Her black Marge Simpson-esque headpiece, long green nails and jewelry to match really nail the "what I wear to my rich husband’s funeral" vibe of the outfit.

25 Stray Kids Stray Kids at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Here's K-pop group Stray Kids giving Stays palpitations with their Tommy Hilfiger-designed Prince Charming ensemble. And while there's no denying that they're fairy tale-worthy, Hilfiger missed the memo on the Met Gala's sense of whimsy and theatricality. Where are the crowns? Never mind, we'll go write our own AO3 fic . . .

26 Nicki Minaj Francesco Risso with Nicki Minaj at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Finally, some spring colors hit this garden party. Nicki Minaj is the self-proclaimed Harajuku Barbie and at this year’s Met Gala, she looks the part. The rapper has never shied away from wearing bright pinks and yellows during the early stages of her career. It’s the look we all widely associate with the rapper, even if she wants to change her image. But here, Minaj plays into her Barbie status in a short yellow mini dress that almost looks like it was painted on her. Pink, blue, purple and orange 3D flowers help give texture to the gown.

27 Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City (Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Image) Sydney Sweeney eerily looks like Billie Eilish in this powder blue tulle ballgown. The matching leather gloves and short black bob wig are incredibly jarring juxtaposed with the dress’ vibrancy. The “Anyone But You” actress is rarely interesting or experimental fashion-wise and when she tries to experiment, as in this case, she looks like another celebrity.