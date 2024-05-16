8 shocking "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal" facts from Netflix's cheating website doc

For years, the tagline "Life is short. Have an affair," was a tempting way to lure people in already committed relationships to use the extramarital affair dating website Ashley Madison. For others devoted to their committed relationships, it was their worst nightmare.
At the beginning of the dot com boom in 2001, Ashley Madison became a space where married people or people in relationships could indulge in their secret fantasies outside of their monogamous relationships. Well, that is until the site itself, which reportedly currently has 80 million users worldwide, experienced a targeted hack that resulted in a catastrophic data leak in 2015. The safety and anonymity promised to Ashley Madison users were compromised when their data was exposed to the world. In turn, people gathered and compiled lists of who used the website, publicly shaming users for their infidelities.
The latest Netflix docuseries, "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal" highlights how the website transformed from a low-budget infidelity dating website to a certified cultural pariah and controversial household name that revolutionized the way people in the modern dating world had affairs. The docuseries also details the experiences of former Ashley Madison employees, people who had used the dating service and the fallout from the data leak.
Here are some of the most revealing details from "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Scandal":
He denied ever having an affair on the website and said, “The account was opened out of pure fleshly desires and out of simple curiosity.” Even Nia bought into that story.
But in the docuseries, Sam admits, “What I said in the video was mostly, pretty much, just all lies. It was just, ‘Protect yourself, man.’”
Ultimately, it's revealed that Sam had been cheating throughout his relationship with Nia through Ashley Madison, at “massage parlors and strip clubs” and “two emotional relationships” with Nia's own friends.
The couple is still together and have reconciled despite Sam's infidelities. “Nia, she decided she would give me a second chance,” Sam said. “I’ve learned continuing to deeply be in love takes work. There’s a lot of things that I really do regret, but I don’t regret, you know, the hack.”
Nia told Netflix, "I believe that marriages can be healed. It's worth fighting to fix your marriage."
The site's entire premise was that people could have affairs that would remain secret through the website. So, Ashley Madison told its users that it would wipe their data and digital footprint for a price. According to the docuseries and former Ashley Madison employees, many users used this feature thinking it would protect them . . . but it was all false.
They paid for data protection and discretion and none of their data was ever deleted or wiped. It was not as advertised. The fallout of the leak was even more devastating to users because they were promised a false sense of security by people like Biderman.
For years, Biderman and Ashley Madison had stated that the site was a progressive place for men and women to equally engage in affairs. However, the docuseries revealed that there were actually fewer women in Ashley Madison than reported by the site.
Also, another bombshell revelation was that there were actually numerous fake profiles of women. The profiles were traced back to an IP address from Ashley Madison's headquarters. Yes, in order to lure in more men, bots were created to inflate the ranks.
There were many celebrities and well-connected people exposed in the leak. In the docuseries, "Jersey Shore" star Snooki's (aka Nicole Polizzi) husband Jionni LaValle was one of the named people. At the time of the leak, the reality television star denied the allegations surrounding her husband. She said, "I'm lucky if he knows how to even use a computer, yet go on Ashley Madison to cheat on me." In the docuseries, Snooki also "denied that her husband, Jionni LaValle, had an Ashley Madison account."
The series also highlighted former "Real Housewives of New York" cast member Kristen Taekman's husband Josh was also accused of having an account. Josh said, “I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family. We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives.”
Alongside, convicted sex offender Josh Duggar from the reality television show "19 Kids and Counting." Duggar is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for child pornography charges. Duggar said in a statement after the leak, "I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."
Even President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden was supposedly exposed although he denied having an account on the website. “I am certain that the account in question is not mine,” Biden said to CNN. “This account was clearly set up by someone else without my knowledge, and I first learned about the account in question from the media.”
The docuseries stated that in the leak about 15,000 military and government emails were connected to the dating service.
"Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal" is streaming on Netflix.
