"Fallen Idols": 8 of the most shocking revelations from the Nick and Aaron Carter docuseries

Boy bands like 'NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys rapidly became some of the biggest pop music acts of the '90s and early aughts. However, the instant fame took people like Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and his brother Aaron Carter to new heights for better or worse.
Investigation Discovery's docuseries about the Carters, "Fallen Idols" pulls back the curtain on youth fame. But the docuseries also exposes decades of pervasive allegations of sexual assault leveled against Nick. Members of girl bands Dream and the Pussycat Dolls detail their troublesome and sometimes violent experiences with Nick. And these aren't the only women who come forth in the documentary with accusations.
While Nick denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, his brother Aaron dealt with a slew of addiction issues. The siblings who once were close had a growing rift that eventually led to the deterioration of their relationship. "Fallen Angels" takes viewers through the allegations against Nick, the response to the women and Aaron's tragic story.
Here are some of the most shocking moments revealed in the docuseries:
Nick put out a statement: "Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to write a song and perform together."
Other Backstreet Boy members said it was "bogus" and Schuman was a "fame seeker."
However, the reception to Schuman's allegations spiraled with fans online using the hashtag #IStandWithNickCarter. The response worsened when a fan wrote a counter-narrative post, attempting to poke holes in Schuman's story. Nick's "Dancing With The Stars" partner at the time Sharna Burgess, reposted the blog, and it was picked up by news outlets.
This led to YouTubers like Molly Golightly, a Backstreet Boys super fan with 90,000 subscribers, insulting Schuman for years, which she claimed originated from the Carter camp. Schuman's number and address were leaked. Backstreet Boy fans like Molly would say in videos and streams that people would be driving by Schuman's house. Eventually, a photo of Schuman's house was posted, putting her and her family in danger. It pushed her to the point where Schuman called a suicide hotline because she was "overwhelmed and alone."
However, Schuman was supported by Nick's ex-girlfriend and former Pussycat Doll member, Kaya Jones.
"He knows why I left him, and, so do I believe that something horrific happened to that girl? Yes, yes, I do," Jones said. She continued that Nick was never violent with her but she became incredibly distraught recalling a harrowing experience that she chose not to detail in the show.
The investigator found that there was footage of Ganval and Lauren Kitt Carter, Nick’s wife, on streams together.
“Why would his sister-in-law be online with an individual spending his days trying to troll and harass Aaron?” they questioned. “Unfortunately, there was more. There is actual live footage of Ganval when he received a donation made by Lauren Kitt Carter.”
However, they did not find any evidence that Nick was behind the harassment.
Nick's attorney denied Ruth’s allegations in a statement: “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue. Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time."
Ruth said, “Nobody manipulated me or forced me or planned out any conspiracy or anything else.”
Melissa Schuman said she is suing Nick now because she wants due process and “as of January 2023 I could finally file a lawsuit and attempt to hold him accountable and so I did."
The docuseries also stated that Ashley, the third accuser, is also now suing Nick for sexual assault.
In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in May, Nick said for the first time addressing the lawsuits, “There is a legal process happening right now, and I can’t get into too many of the details. But you know what I can say is that I’m really happy with the way things are going and once it’s all done I look forward to finally talking about it."
"Fallen Idols" is now available to stream on Max.
Shares