Pete Davidson enters rehab facility, amid mental health battle

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility, focusing on treating his mental health.

Per People Magazine, the comedian checked into the facility sometime before Wednesday, following a string of dozens of projects, including film appearances, comedy shows, and other engagements in the last year.

The “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” actor had reportedly been focusing on his sobriety before the decision to enter a treatment program.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time,” a source told People.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum has long struggled with substance abuse and mental health challenges, checking himself into a mental health facility in June of last year to manage his PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Davidson, who touted his “post-rehab glow” in a September 2023 comedy special, has been vocal about his efforts to manage his mental health and substance challenges in the public eye, opening up about daily ketamine use and joking that the “seventh time’s the charm” in the set.

Davidson previously outlined his PTSD stemming from his father Scott Davidson’s death during the 9/11 attacks, explaining that he faced abandonment issues for years.

The comedian, who left "SNL" in 2022 amid reports that he felt threatened in a “cutthroat” work environment, starred in two seasons of Peacock’s “Bupkis,” a fictionalized account of his own life, and an autobiographical comedy film, “The King of Staten Island.”