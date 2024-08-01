Jamie Lee Curtis apologizes for jab at "bad" Marvel Cinematic Universe

Jamie Lee Curtis apologized for her now-viral jab at Marvel Studios — made during a Comic-Con appearance — and promised to be more careful about her words in the age of internet “mudslinging.”

Curtis, when asked in an MTV interview segment what phase the Marvel Cinematic Universe was currently in after nearly two decades of blockbusters, wryly responded “Bad,” prompting fury from die-hard MCU stans online.

The horror film queen took to X to apologize for the comment, and to fire back at the media ecosystem, which she said was “designed for clicks not content or conversation.”

“My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better,” the actress wrote in a post to X. “I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud-slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet.”

Curtis, who has a recurring role on Disney-owned FX’s “The Bear,” previously shaded the movie giant during promotions for A24’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which she apologized for in 2022.

Though Marvel broke a year-long string of box office flops with “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which saw the studio’s biggest opening since 2022, Curtis is far from the only voice in Hollywood to point out that the comic empire has lost some steam.

The actress’ one-time costar Jeremy Allen White sent MCU fans into an uproar last year for poking fun at the “Avengers” filmmakers for an unproductive audition process.

Despite the apology, Curtis earned support from some, including “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, who suggested on X that her comments didn’t demand an apology.