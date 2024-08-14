RFK Jr. hit up Kamala Harris for a Cabinet role

A day after his already microscopic path to victory took a beating when he was tossed off of New York ballots for lying about his home address, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again looking for an off-ramp in his bid for the presidency.

Per the Washington Post, Kennedy sought a meeting with Harris last week to discuss dropping out and endorsing the Democratic candidate in exchange for a job — perhaps Cabinet secretary — an ask which Harris’ team brushed off.

“I think it is a strategic mistake for them. That’s my perspective,” Kennedy told the Washington Post on Wednesday. “I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race.”

Kennedy’s team reportedly tried to present polling demonstrating that his endorsement would give a boost to either the Trump or Harris campaign.

Kennedy, whose bizarre admissions that he picked up a dead bear and left it in Central Park and that worms had eaten part of his brain sullied his name in the news cycle since announcing his presidential bid, has polled at roughly five percent in recent counts.

Scooping up endorsements from social media influencers including Joe Rogan, and far-right commentators like Tim Pool, Kennedy has gained support from voters on the right, despite his past advocacy for environmental defense advocacy.

A vocal critic of vaccines, he has run his campaign on the same conspiracies he’s amplified for nearly two decades, promising more vaccine scrutiny and greater transparency on 9/11 records.

The independent presidential candidate, who is seemingly siphoning support away from the Trump campaign, not Harris, also pitched himself to the former president, who previously sought Kennedy’s endorsement and championed his anti-vaccine conspiracies in a phone call captured on a since-deleted video.