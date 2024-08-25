There’s this running misconception that the cucumber is the antithesis of glamorous within the world of vegetables. Sure, it’s no zucchini — which was once hailed as alluring in Meghan Markle’s recipe for a “filthy, sexy” zucchini pasta sauce. Nor is it a juicy hunk of a beefsteak tomato or a pleasantly plump eggplant. The cucumber may not be conventionally posh or sexy (if you can even describe a vegetable as so), but it manages to outshine its counterparts — in more covert than overt ways.

Recently, cucumbers have taken the Internet by storm thanks to a viral TikTok trend. Popular home chef Logan “Cucumber Boy” Moffitt shared his favorite way to enjoy an entire cucumber. The recipe itself is quite simple: Moffitt first uses a mandoline to slice a whole cucumber in a container, then mixes it with various sauces, seasonings, MSG and toppings before shaking the concoction in a plastic container until it's all blended. The saucy cucumbers are enjoyed straight out of the container with chopsticks.

Moffitt’s recipes, which have racked up millions of views, include everything from creamy kimchi cucumbers and egg salad sandwich cucumbers to wasabi-ginger cucumbers and peanut-soy cucumbers. His most popular recipe to date has over 20 million views and tastes like a New York smoked salmon-avocado bagel, per Moffitt.

“Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber,” he frequently tells viewers before making his flavored cucumbers. “Let me show you the best way to do it.”

Since the beginning of his cukes series, Moffitt has inspired countless online users to try the recipes for themselves and make their own renditions. Recipe developer and lifestyle influencer Hajar Larbah, who goes by the handle moribyan on TikTok, made Buldak Carbonara-flavored cukes using an entire packet of Buldak Cream Carbonara sauce, sesame oil, soy sauce, parmesan cheese and fresh green onions.

Compared to most TikTok food trends (think baked feta cheese pasta, nature’s cereal and sleepy girl mocktail), the flavored cukes have been defying the usual online trend cycle. Moffitt’s first video was made in early July and is still a social media hit, even amid a “multi-state outbreak” of salmonella tied to contaminated cucumbers.

The outbreak was traced back to two produce wholesalers based in Florida, Bedner Growers, Inc. and Thomas Produce Company, although a report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) noted that “these growers do not account for all the illnesses in this outbreak.” The CDC suspected that the number of sick people in the outbreak is much higher than reported because many people “recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.” Additionally, “recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak,” the agency specified.

Because the produce wholesalers’ growing and harvesting seasons are now over, “there is no product from these farmers on the market and likely no ongoing risk to the public,” the CDC wrote. That means that Moffitt can continue his cukes series and home cooks are good to take part in the trend.

Cucumbers are undoubtedly enjoying their well-deserved time under the spotlight. And while many are just beginning to understand the versatility of the grocery staple, the fact of the matter is that they’ve always been that vegetable. On the health front, cucumbers are packed with beneficial nutrients and antioxidants. They are also high in soluble fiber, which promotes healthy metabolism, and water, making them great for hydration.

On the culinary side, cucumbers contain a low flavor profile which makes them easy to manipulate in a myriad of recipes, whether it’s a side dish, simple snack or full-fledged meal. There’s Martha Stewart’s sautéed cucumbers (yes cucumbers can be sautéed!), which is deliciously coated in butter, salt and fresh dill. There’s Anna Tobias’ cucumber and cashew nut curry, in which chunks of fresh cucumbers are paired with cashew nuts and a spiced coconut milk base. There’s also this cold cucumber soup with yogurt and dill, courtesy of Food & Wine.

Even though U.S. demand for fresh cucumbers has been on the rise since the 1970s, cucumbers have largely remained a lowly and underrated produce item. Moffit’s recipes have opened up new possibilities for cucumbers that stray away from basic raw salads and simple vegetable and dip pairings.

In an interview with CNN, Moffit, who first went viral for making homemade kimchi and cold noodles, said he hopes his “stress-free” and “simple” recipes are inspiring for all kinds of cooks regardless of skill level. Even when peak cucumber season passes, Moffitt said he’ll continue to enjoy the vegetables to his heart’s desire.