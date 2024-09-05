How a surprise visit from Martha Stewart inspired a restaurant's signature egg dish

There’s an undeniable allure to a restaurant with a true signature dish. Not a flashy, Instagram-ready gimmick, but a dish that defines the very essence of the kitchen. It’s the kind of plate that tells a story, offering diners a deeper understanding of where they’re eating and the people behind it.

Such is the case for Chef Brian Lewis, the chef-owner of Full House Hospitality Group, whose Maple Bacon & Eggs dish tells a story about both his culinary upbringing — and a memorable run-in with culinary legend Martha Stewart.

When asked in a recent interview with Salon Food if he had a particular dish of which he was proudest, Lewis said “it’s hard to choose just one” as many of his dishes are fluid and serve as building blocks for future creations.

“Some dishes inspire multiple new ingredients and dishes, while others become iconic for a season, event or specific restaurant."

“One of my most iconic dishes is the Maple Bacon & Eggs: soft farm eggs, candied bacon and robiola fonduta,” Lewis continued. “This dish was inspired by the lazy Saturday morning bacon and scrambled eggs my father made for us as kids."

For Lewis, however, the dish’s iconic status was cemented while he was the chef at The Bedford Post Inn, the luxury boutique hotel located in Bedford, New York.

“While I was the Chef at The Bedford Post Inn, Martha Stewart would often visit on horseback, bringing freshly laid eggs from her farm,” he said. “I made this dish the first evening I cooked for her at Bedford Post Inn and it quickly became a signature of the restaurant.”

So, think about Lewis and Stewart the next time you whip up a dish when you're having friends over — you never know who might stop in.