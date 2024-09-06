Former Vice President Dick Cheney to vote for Kamala Harris: Liz Cheney

Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney will vote for Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, according to his daughter Liz Cheney.

“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” the former Wyoming Congresswoman told reporter Mark Leibovich during a panel on Friday. “My dad believes — and he’s said publicly — there’s never been an individual in our country that is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump.”

The ultra-conservative vice president and architect of the war in Iraq was once a majorly influential voice in Republican politics. He previously voiced his condemnation of ex-President Donald Trump in a 2022 campaign ad for his daughter, calling him “a threat to our Republic” and a “coward.”

Liz Cheney, who herself announced her plan to vote for Harris on Wednesday, lost her primary race in 2022 after voting to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“Vice President Harris and I have had and have policy disagreements on some issues, but I have been really impressed, watching, for example, the Democratic convention, listening to her speech at that convention,” the younger Cheney said. “I think we all have to walk ourselves back from this abyss that we’ve looked over in our politics and work together to build a better future for this country.”

Other prominent Republicans like the son of Arizona Senator John McCain, a group of hundreds of former Republican White House officials, and several Trump administration alumni, have announced their plans to vote against Trump in the coming election.