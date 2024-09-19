Michelle Obama spotted at Costco promoting her new line of healthy drinks, Plezi Fizz

Former first lady Michelle Obama was at a Costco in Livermore, California, Tuesday promoting her new line of youth-friendly health beverages, TMZ reported.

The drinks, called PLEZi FiZZ, are made for children ages 6 and up, according to PLEZi Nutrition’s official website. Obama currently serves as a co-founder and strategic partner of the beverage company.

In a TikTok video, Obama is seen advertising the beverage in front of a crowd of customers. “This is healthy. This is a healthy drink,” she says. “Low-calorie, and it tastes good.”

PLEZi (a healthy juice-like beverage) and its cousin PLEZi FiZZ (a healthy soda-like beverage) are both described as a “worry-free alternative” to commercial brand drinks that are filled with sugar and other ultra-processed ingredients. PLEZi beverages contain less sugar and more nutrients, like fiber and potassium.

“We’re starting with a beverage because we know how much concern parents and pediatricians have about sugary drinks,” Obama wrote in a letter on PLEZi’s website. “Make no mistake, water and milk — along with whole fruits and vegetables — are still the best options for your kids. And the latest guidelines confirm that kids shouldn’t be regularly drinking anything other than water or milk until they’re at least five years old.”

Obama’s latest health-centric initiative comes after her Let’s Move! campaign, which she launched in 2010 as a national public awareness effort to prevent and combat childhood obesity. At the initiative's launch, the Obama administration signed a presidential memorandum establishing the first-ever Task Force on Childhood Obesity, which utilizes federal resources to promote child nutrition, health and wellness.