Wendy’s is celebrating SpongeBob's 25th anniversary with an all-new Krabby Patty burger

SpongeBob SquarePants — the cheery sea sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea — turned 25 this year and to celebrate, Wendy’s is collaborating with Paramount to release a real-life rendition of the iconic Krabby Patty.

The Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab features the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and an all-new Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. Wendy’s Krabby Patty spoof is a quarter-pound burger topped with two slices of melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and a special Krabby Kollab sauce. As for the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, the dessert is made from a Vanilla Frosty blended with a Pineapple Mango-flavored purée.

“In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy’s is known for quality in everything we do — from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love,” Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement to Food & Wine. “So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!”

The limited-edition menu items will be available for purchase across the United States, Canada and Guam starting Oct. 8. Spongebob fans based in Panorama City, California, can try the menu offerings early on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 via an “immersive Wendy’s drive-thru experience,” according to Food & Wine. Consumers nationwide will be able to order the new items at their local Wendy’s, at the drive-thru or through the Wendy’s mobile app next Tuesday.

News of Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab made headlines back in August after several media outlets obtained what appeared to be an internal memo sent by Wendy's corporate offices to several restaurant locations.