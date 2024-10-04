Dimon denies Trump endorsement after Truth Social post

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is denying claims that he endorsed former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Dimon's denial, through reps, came after Trump shared a screenshot of unknown provenance on Truth Social with the claim that his campaign had the backing of the banking bigwig.

A rep for Dimon quickly corrected the record, telling CNBC that “Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate.”

The move was a blow to Trump, who was once rumored to be considering Dimon to lead his Treasury Department. It’s unclear where the post originated. It is still live as of this writing, hours after Dimon’s team denied the endorsement.

Trump told NBC News he was not the one to post the endorsement, implying he may not have sole control over his account.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Trump said. “Somebody put it up.”

Friday’s post wasn’t the first time this cycle that Trump lied about receiving a major endorsement: in August, the ex-president posted AI-generated images touting an endorsement from Taylor Swift to Truth Social. Swift later cited that false endorsement as one of her reasons for speaking out against Trump. The pop star endorsed Kamala Harris on the night of her debate against Trump.

Swift shared that the AI-generated pics “really conjured up my fears around...the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

Though an endorsement seems unlikely, Dimon has celebrated Trump’s economic and foreign policy record.

“Trump was kind of right about NATO," Dimon told CNBC in January, adding that the ex-president was "kind of right about immigration. Tax reform worked.”