Costco just introduced a new and “ginormous” meatball marinara deli sandwich

Costco’s latest food item is generating plenty of buzz online.

The big-box warehouse retail chain recently rolled out a brand-new deli sandwich, which comes with its fair share of fixings. According to Laura Jayne Lamb, the food influencer behind the viral @costcohotfinds Instagram account, the sandwich is served on artisan hearth bread and stuffed with beef and pork meatballs, slices of parmesan and provolone cheese and dollops of marinara sauce.

Lamb describes the sandwich as “ginormous” and “over-the-top good.”

Costco’s sandwich is available cold and is best enjoyed heated in the oven. It can be found in the store’s deli section.

The sandwich is also available for $5.99 per pound — Lamb’s sandwich was $13.60, according to her Instagram reel. “Heads up! They’re $5.99 per pound. Not $5.99 per sandwich,” one user commented alongside a sandwich emoji under Lamb’s post.

On Reddit, several Costco fans complained about the sandwich’s ridiculously high price. “15 bucks seems a bit high [for] something that is mostly bread,” one user wrote. After crunching the numbers, some users argued that the price was actually a major steal. “Let's not forget it weighs two and a half pounds. $15 for a 2 lb sandwich is pretty good,” one user said.

As for the sandwich’s taste, a few Redditors said it was just okay. “Tried it tonight. It was actually . . . decent,” wrote one Costco consumer. “Not the best deal and not the best Costco entree, but in a pinch I'd probably buy it again. That being said, between this or Food Court pizza, pizza is hands down the better choice.”

“Just had it tonight. I thought it was just ok. Meatballs were kind of bland and [it's] VERY messy. Marinara sauce was good though,” wrote another.