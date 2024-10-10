How to build an emergency food kit as extreme weather becomes the norm

The 2024 hurricane season, which officially began on June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, is shaping up to be a particularly active one. Forecasters at the National Weather Service, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, anticipate between 17 and 25 named storms this year — well above the 30-year average of 14.4.

Scientists attribute the rise in intense storms, which include categories 4 and 5, to the growing impact of climate change, which is also driving sea level rise and worsening storm surge flooding.

In light of the increasing frequency of extreme weather events like Hurricane Helene — which made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Sept. 26 as a devastating, record-breaking Category 4 hurricane — and this week’s Hurricane Milton, it’s crucial to rethink how we prepare our kitchens for natural disasters. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 94.7 million people, or about 29.1% of the population, live in coastal counties particularly vulnerable to hurricanes, making a well-stocked emergency food kit as vital as boarding up windows or securing outdoor furniture.

But what, exactly, should go in that kit? And how can you plan your meals when power outages or supply chain disruptions are on the horizon? Here’s what you need to know.

Stock up on essential non-perishable foods

When assembling an emergency food kit, it’s useful to consider the main food groups — fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy or dairy substitutes — as you shop for non-perishable items. Shelf-stable proteins can include canned meats like chicken or tuna, as well as beans, lentils, nuts and nut butters. For carbohydrates, consider rice, pasta, instant noodles and crackers.

Shelf-stable fruits and vegetables, such as canned or dried options, fruit cups and applesauce, provide valuable nutrients. Many plant-based milks, the kind found in boxes in the coffee or baking aisles rather than the refrigerated section, are also shelf-stable and often fortified with essential nutrients.

It’s important to account for any dietary restrictions in your household. For those with gluten intolerances, packaged gluten-free snacks and pastas made from alternative grains, like rice or lentils, are widely available. Low-sugar snacks should be prioritized for individuals managing health conditions like diabetes. Also, don’t forget non-perishable food for your pets.

While the task of preparing an emergency food kit can be anxiety-inducing, as it forces us to confront the possibility of a natural disaster, don’t overlook comfort foods. “Familiar foods are important,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. “They lift morale and give a feeling of security in times of stress. Try to include foods that they will enjoy and that are also high in calories and nutrition. Foods that require no refrigeration, water, special preparation, or cooking are best.”

Small indulgences like instant coffee, tea, chocolate or favorite pre-packaged snacks can offer much-needed relief in stressful times.

“If activity is reduced, healthy people can survive on half their usual food intake for an extended period and without any food for many days,” FEMA continued. “Food, unlike water, may be rationed safely, except for children and pregnant women.”

The agency notes that during and after a disaster, it’s vital those affected maintain their strength. They recommend individuals: eat at least one well-balanced meal each day; drink enough liquid to enable your body to function properly, which is about a half gallon per day; take in enough calories to enable you to do any necessary work; and include vitamin, mineral and protein supplements in your stockpile to ensure adequate nutrition.

“Even though it is unlikely that an emergency would cut off your food supply for two weeks, consider maintaining a supply that will last that long,” they said.

Storing food

FEMA recommends storing your emergency food supply in a cool, dry location, ideally in a dark area to preserve freshness. When opening food boxes or resealable containers, take care to ensure they can be tightly closed after each use. Perishable items like cookies and crackers should be wrapped in plastic and stored in sealed containers. For items like sugar, dried fruits and nuts, transferring them into airtight canisters will help keep pests at bay.

Before consuming, inspect all food for any signs of spoilage, and discard any canned goods that appear swollen, dented or corroded. To keep your supplies fresh, use food before it expires and replace it with newly purchased items, marking them with the date they were stored. Organize your storage by placing newer items at the back and older ones up front for easy access.

Stock up on water

“Having an ample supply of clean water is a top priority in an emergency,” according to FEMA. “A normally active person needs to drink at least two quarts [a half gallon] of water each day. People in hot environments, children, nursing mothers and ill people will require even more.”

The agency recommends stocking at least a two-week supply of water for each family member, with a minimum of one gallon per person, per day. The safest and most reliable option is to purchase commercially bottled water. It should be kept in its original, sealed container and only opened when needed.

If you plan to store water yourself, FEMA advises using food-grade containers, which can be found at surplus or camping supply stores. Fill the containers to the top with tap water. If your tap water is treated with chlorine, no additional treatment is necessary. However, if the water comes from a well or an untreated source, FEMA suggests adding two drops of unscented liquid household chlorine bleach per gallon.

Water that isn't commercially bottled should be replaced every six months to ensure its safety.

“If supplies run low, never ration water,” FEMA wrote. “Drink the amount you need today, and try to find more for tomorrow. You can minimize the amount of water your body needs by reducing activity and staying cool.”

Cooking without power

When preparing for a natural disaster, having the right cooking tools on hand is essential. When power outages render traditional appliances useless, items like portable stoves, propane burners, grills or solar cookers can become invaluable. These tools ensure you can still prepare hot meals even in the absence of electricity.

Similarly, consider keeping non-electric kitchen tools with your emergency food kit. A manual can opener is a must for accessing canned goods, while a hand-crank food processor can help with basic meal prep. Disposable silverware, plates and bowls are great to keep on-hand so you don’t have to worry about using water to wash dishes.

As part of your preparation, consider making a reference list of simple no-cook meals that offer essential nutrition. Examples include canned chicken with instant noodles, canned black beans and corn with a pouch of rice, or peanut butter on shelf-stable bread with dried fruit. Having a list like this on hand can help alleviate decision fatigue in the aftermath of a disaster.

Create a portable kit

In addition to keeping a two-week supply of food and water in your home, many disaster preparedness experts also recommend crafting a portable emergency food kit in case you and your family need to evacuate. This should include a several-day supply of non-perishable food items and water that can be easily carried in a small duffle bag or plastic bin.