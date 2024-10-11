Fox News desperately wants Taylor Swift to procreate: "She needs to have babies!"

In a segment of Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning, chatter among hosts Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence B. Jones, Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy centered on a perceived drop in Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's game performance took a turn in the key of "The Handmaid's Tale," blaming it all on Taylor Swift.

"All I care about is if Taylor Swift finally gets engaged. That's all I think about. It's the only thing on my mind," 60-year-old Kilmeade said to his co-hosts, seemingly out of nowhere, which lit a fire under Earhardt, who all but shouted in return, "She needs to have babies! We want her to have children!"

And although, upon hearing the conversation go down this path, Jones initially made a face expressing his distaste for the subject, commenting, "Come on, I thought the story was dead," he quickly fell in line with the discourse that Donald Trump and JD Vance lead the charge on of Swift being a "childless cat lady." In fact, Jones took things one step further.

"He decided that he wanted to be a Swiftie, and now his game has decreased. OK, I hope it was worth it!" the co-host said, kicking off a back-and-forth with Doocy and Kilmeade that went like this:

Kilmeade: "You got to make a choice. That's why I only listen to country, I don't want to get soft."

Jones: "The fall of every great man is always . . ."

Doocy: "Taylor Swift?"

Jones: ". . . A woman."

Watch here: