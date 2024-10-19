Squad ghouls: The power of witches and supernaturals teaming up on screen

In the original "Beetlejuice" (1988), the narrative centers around a trio who must band together to fend off the mischievous ghost, Beetlejuice. The combined efforts of Adam, Barbara and Lydia are crucial to outwitting his schemes. Fast forward to the 2024 sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," and we find a similar dynamic, but with a twist. This time, the three Deetz women find themselves leaning on Beetlejuice to fend off other antagonists—although of course he still manages to be quite annoying. Lydia, Delia, and Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, each face unique challenges in the Underworld, and they rely on Beetlejuice for escape. It’s surprising to see that in this iteration, he helps them mostly without the same selfish motives as before. The evolution in his character reinforces an emerging theme: the Deetz ladies, like many other supernatural ensembles, need each other, and they need the guidance of those more experienced in the occult, even if that guide is a tricky sex pest.

In both "Beetlejuice" films, the central characters are confronted with problems too immense to be solved through solitary effort. Their situations demand collaboration and reliance on others with more powerful or experienced magic. Say what you will about the Juice, but he’s been scheming his way across the Underworld for many moons. Themes of mutual aid and the strength found in community are particularly resonant, as it becomes clear that these women and their disgusting, pun-loving supernatural ally can only break free of their Underworld troubles by combining forces. This need for shared strength and knowledge reflects a broader cultural recognition of the value in community, especially in moments of crisis. It’s also a reminder of the intergenerational bonds that are frequently vital to these stories. The Deetz crew, spanning multiple generations, underscores how wisdom and power can be passed down or shared within families, including living ancestors and often even deceased ones.

Related My affair with witchcraft

This concept of women working together in magical ensembles is hardly limited to "Beetlejuice." Many films featuring witches or supernatural characters portray them in groups of three or four, emphasizing that community is essential for solving their problems. The cult classic "The Craft" (1996) and its 2020 sequel feature a group of four teenage witches who gain immense magical power through their collective efforts, each one representing their own unique approaches to power and justice. The 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot brings this same energy into the supernatural realm, with four women combating ghosts through the sciences and their combined savvy in matters of the paranormal. The transmission of knowledge between these characters mirrors the way witchcraft has historically been shared across generations, either with elders teaching initiates or peers learning from one another.

Together, they can wield forces beyond their individual capabilities, an expression not just of shared strength, but of how diverse types of knowing come together in ritual and in practice.

The number four carries rich symbolic meaning in occult traditions. In tarot, for example, the number four is connected to the elements of earth, air, fire and water; each of which represents a different force of nature and its special energies. In witchcraft, these elements are invoked during rituals to create balance and harness various forms of power. These elements can be seen metaphorically in witchy films, where each member of the group represents different magics or general personality traits. The four Ghostbusters, for instance, bring distinct skills and backgrounds to the table, while the witches in "The Craft" each embody a different archetype of teenage girlhood, from outcast to queen bee. Together, they can wield forces beyond their individual capabilities, an expression not just of shared strength, but of how diverse types of knowing come together in ritual and in practice. In "Practical Magic" (1998), two sisters initially struggle on their own but eventually need the help of their two witchy aunties to summon the more communal force that truly resolves their problems. The film also emphasizes the importance of intergenerational ties, with the Owens sisters drawing on the wisdom of those who came before them and stories of their deceased ancestors to overcome challenges.

Just as there is power in the number four, the number three also carries strong occult symbolism. Three is often associated with divine trinities, such as the Father, Son and Holy Ghost in the Christian tradition, or the Maiden, Mother and Crone in Wiccan and Pagan practices. The Disney+ ultra-queer MCU series, "Agatha All Along," references such in the now viral song, "The Ballad of the Witches' Road."

The number three speaks to the idea of balance and the mystical idea that certain energies can only be accessed through triads. The three women in "The Witches of Eastwick" (1987), for example, are each grappling with their individual desires and shortcomings, but together they can summon extraordinary magic to confront their shared nemesis. In "Hocus Pocus" (1993), the three Sanderson sisters tap into dark magic passed down from their ancestors, and though their coven is pretty dysfunctional, not so much wreaking genuine havoc as sewing comedic chaos, it’s clear their bond makes them far more powerful than they would be individually. The revival of their strength in the sequel (2022) speaks to the idea of witchcraft as something handed down through time, with the Sandersons drawing on centuries of traditional knowledge to extend their powers.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

In "Monster High: The Movie" (2022), the central teenage girl gang of Clawdeen, Frankie, and Draculaura come together as novice monsters in training, relying on heritage and the legacies of their ancestors to navigate the perils of a supernatural school. Their unity proves to be the cornerstone for unlocking their true powers and preserving the traditions passed across generations of monsters. Each character embodies an aspect of classic monster lore that connects back to their ancestry, illustrating how important it is to not only wield magic as a group but also to honor the legacies that came before them.

The wisdom of an entire community or chosen family are key to accessing the fullest extent of one’s own abilities.

In "The Addams Family" (1991), although there isn’t a formal trio of witches, Morticia, Wednesday and Grandmama often form an eerie, motley crew that suggests the same occult powers associated with groups of three. Their dynamic doesn’t necessarily deploy formal witchcraft, but the supernatural and unconventional bonds that tie them together allow them to resolve plots in ways that highlight the strength of their collective weirdness. The intergenerational aspect of the Addams family speaks to the importance of legacy and shared knowledge, too. Wednesday inherits her mother’s flair for the macabre, and the family’s power grows as each member embraces the oddities passed down to them.

Netflix's "Wednesday" series (2022-present) expands on this intergenerational dynamic, showing how Wednesday inherits not only her mother's dark sensibilities but also her psychic abilities, which she hones with the help of her family’s legacy. The show reinforces the theme of passing down knowledge and power through bloodlines, as Wednesday comes to rely on her mother's guidance and the family history that shapes her supernatural journey. This resonates with how the iconic television series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1997-2003) portrays intergenerational strength. Buffy’s role as the Chosen One is part of a lineage of Slayers. She’s guided by her Watcher, Giles, and almost always works with her two best pals from high school to build a brainy, funny, supernatural coalition to close the Hellmouth threatening to swallow the town of Sunnydale. The show highlights how the wisdom of an entire community or chosen family are key to accessing the fullest extent of one’s own abilities.

Ultimately, these movies and shows underscore a crucial point: witches, supernatural beings and even paranormal ghost hunters are stronger together. Working as a group allows for sharing knowledge, combining forces, and protection through mutual support. Going solo as a witch can be dangerous, not only because of the risks of magical failure but because the isolation limits one’s ability to grow and learn. Community provides a safety net, study buddies and a cooperative energy that allows magic to thrive. These stories remind us that the wisdom of past generations is foundational for growth and survival, and that magic—like so many aspects of life—works best when it’s shared.