Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg may go on an “actual” date following “Chicken Shop Date”

If you're chronically online like myself, you’re probably familiar with Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet banter. The pair first met at GQ's Men of the Awards in November 2022 and later, ran into each other at the Golden Globes red carpet in 2023.

Most recently, Garfield and Dimoldenberg sat down for their very first real fake date on Friday’s episode of Dimoldenberg’s interview show, “Chicken Shop Date.” Garfield is currently promoting his latest romantic drama film “We Live in Time,” in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh. But, of course, the date paid no attention to his recent project and instead, spotlighted the undeniable chemistry between Garfield and Dimoldenberg.

“We can own that it's been vibey,” Garfield told Dimoldenberg when recounting their prior interactions. “Yeah it's been vibey to the point where you've been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much for you to handle, so I'm actually surprised you're here,” she replied. “The Amazing Spider-Man” actor described those previous interactions as “meet cutes” and said his “Chicken Shop Date” feature “is actually a first date.”

During a cheeky game of “Snog, Marry or Avoid,” Garfield was given three options: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Amelia Dimoldenberg.” After struggling to come up with an answer, Garfield said, “This is really unfair, you're turning the screws loose on me. God, that's hard, I don't want to avoid any of you really.”

He eventually decided on having to avoid Dimoldenberg, which she found shocking. “This is called flirting Amelia,” Garfield told her shortly after.

Elsewhere in their interview/date, Garfield appreciated the fact that Dimoldenberg isn’t afraid to make the first move when it comes to asking people out, even though she’s received “a no back a lot.”

“So you're bold, courageous, you just go for it?” he said, adding, “I really appreciate that so much! I think that's sexy, I think that's really hot.”

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

The episode’s set-up was a recurring topic of conversation between Garfield and Dimoldenberg. “Take out all the practicalities and the logic. I actually believe, maybe, we could've [gone on a date] without all of this,” Garfield told the host, referring to the cameras surrounding them. Dimoldenberg, in her true awkward self, responded with a deadpan “Yeah.”

“I think we'd have a really nice time without the camera. I think we'd just enjoy each other's company,” Garfield also said to Dimoldenberg. In turn, she replied with a simple, “I think we should be friends.”

When asked by Garfield if she thinks he’d be “hotter” if he won an Oscar, Dimoldenberg said, “No, you're already like kind of hot.”

At the end of the episode, Garfield told Dimoldenberg that they should go on another date: “I think we should do it again actually, and better.”

Watch the full episode below, via YouTube: