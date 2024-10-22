Chick-fil-A to launch new family-friendly app and streaming service, Chick-fil-A Play, in November

Looks like Netflix may soon face some competition from an unlikely entrant in the streaming wars: Chick-fil-A, believe it or not.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that it's launching a new streaming service and app called Chick-fil-A Play. According to AdWeek, Chick-fil-A described its family-friendly platform as a digital “playground” focused on four main themes: Listen, Play, Create and Read. Chick-fil-A Play will feature original animated shows, original scripted podcasts, games, e-books and interactive stories, video-based recipes and kid-friendly crafts.

“As these pieces were coming to life, we saw a need for a digital space to deliver the entertainment and activities our guests were asking us for via a platform that a majority of families use and have access to,” Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy for Chick-fil-A, told AdWeek. “We started designing the app as a place where parents and kids could connect through the content, with everything on the app intentionally designed to be listened to, watched, and played together.”

The recent news comes two months after Deadline first reported that Chick-fil-A was launching its own streaming service. The company has also clarified that Chick-fil-A Play is not just a standalone streaming service — it's both a streaming platform and an app.

Chick-fil-A Play is slated to launch on Nov. 18. In anticipation of the app’s launch, Chick-fil-A released a trailer for “Legends of Evergreen Hills,” a new animated series that will premiere next month.

The company said its app will be available free of charge and it has no plans to make viewers pay to use it.