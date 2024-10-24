"Joy of Cooking" launches a podcast

If you are one of many who have a torn and tattered, sauce-splattered copy of the iconic "Joy of Cooking" cookbook, then do we have good news for you.

According to a new press release, "Joy of Cooking" authors John Becker and Megan Scott are launching a new podcast. "Each week, we set the table for a discussion about Joy of Cooking recipes and history, kitchen victories and misadventures, and, most important, what we are cooking and eating," they write. The podcast will launch on Nov. 13.

Related The surprising history of leftovers

As the press release notes, the original "Joy of Cooking," published by Irma Rombauer in 1939 is "more than a cookbook; it's an American culinary institution." Becker, one of the podcast co-hosts, is Irma's great-grandson and his co-host, Megan, is his wife. Their other co-host Shannon Larson and other guests, including "home cooks, cookbook authors, food entrepreneurs and chefs" will all appear on the podcast.

Listeners can call "The Joy of Cooking Podcast" hotline with favorite recipes, Joy stories and burning cooking questions at 503-395-8858, according to the press release.

"We can't wait to share the captivating history of the Joy of Cooking with listeners," Scott said. "Our goal is to have meaningful conversations with longtime Joy readers and new fans while also providing useful information for home cooking and sharing what we're most excited about cooking right now."