Israel launches airstrikes against Iran in escalation of conflict

Israel has launched airstrikes against Iran in a massive escalation of the conflict between the two countries.

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” IDF spokesperson Nadav Shoshani confirmed in a post to X.

A statement from the Israeli military said the attacks on early Saturday morning local time were in retaliation to an strike earlier this month on Israel by Iran. Those airstrikes were themselves a response to Israel's attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel warned Iran on Saturday that its “offensive and defensive capabilities are fully mobilized.” Iranian state media described strong explosions that were heard near the city of Tehran.

The move comes as the Biden administration seeks to prevent an expansion of conflict in the region, with Israel and Lebanon exchanging airstrikes last week.

While CBS News reported that American officials had ​​advanced warning of the attacks, it's unclear whether Israel’s strikes were limited in scope, as President Joe Biden demanded they be.

“We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interests,” Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wrote in mid-October in response to the Biden administration’s plea not to strike nuclear or oil sites and risk further intensification.

Following Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, American officials including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris suggested an off-ramp in tensions could be near, but Israel’s latest attack will likely complicate peace efforts.