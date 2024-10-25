Stevie Nicks says a good way to avoid having rivals is to stay off the internet

Rock legend Stevie Nicks has long put Fleetwood Mac to rest.

In a lengthy interview with Rolling Stone, the star spoke of her greatest career highlights but also mentioned the new and intriguing aspects of her solo musical career. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee reiterated that "there is no more Fleetwood Mac now," due to the death of band member Christine McVie in 2022 and falling out with ex-boyfriend and band member Lindsey Buckingham. Unable to say goodbye to her lifelong bandmate, Nicks spoke of the pain she experienced every time she sang "Landslide" on her solo tour this year, saying, "I cry every single night."

Personally, Nicks isn't really worried about her mortality though.

"I’m not afraid of dying, but what I am afraid of is not getting everything together, because I’m so busy. And that’s why I’m really glad this tour’s over, so that I can go and work on an album," she shared.

She predicted, "I’ll probably live to be hatefully 95 years old. I’ll have an electric scooter, and I will be raging and I will keep dancing."

These days, since the musician is on the last leg of her North American stadium tour, she is deeply inspired to write and release new music. She shared with Rolling Stone, "I have so many ideas for songs that I want to do."

The musician shared a little more about her new music, saying, "I’ve written a song called 'The Vampire’s Wife,' which, I think, is one of my best songs I’ve ever written. Because it’s like 'Rhiannon,' a story of a character. Who knows, I might call this next album 'The Vampire’s Wife.'"

Nicks also revealed she has been dealing with a health condition called wet macular degeneration that colors her vision. Not ready to retire quite yet like other rock legends, Nicks said her illness has pushed her to pursue and finish her creative projects like poetry, drawings and songs. In the imagined Nicks album, a new version of the Fleetwood Mac classic song "The Chain" would be featured. Nicks said, "And it will blow people’s minds because it’s a very different song. And yet, it flows right into its chorus, which is 'The Chain' chorus."

Recently, Nicks released the song "The Lighthouse" from this untitled project. Nicks wrote the women’s rights anthem right after the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Nicks herself is someone who had an abortion in 1978. She said she could "remember being so happy when [Roe] came into being in 1973. It was like we were safe." The singer performed the song on "Saturday Night Live" for her first performance on the sketch show in 40 years.

As a large proponent for women's rights, Nicks has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and encourages women to vote for her in this election cycle, saying, "You have to vote. You have to."

In the interview, she admits that she had never voted prior to the age of 70 because she "wasn’t at all political," calling that a "big regret."

The 76-year-old musician sees herself as a "lighthouse," saying, "I am the wisdom and I have the stories. We are the women that can tell all these young women from 15 up to 45 . . . We are that light that goes out, and we bring the ships in so they don’t crash. We save lives every day. The way I feel about this upcoming election is that Kamala Harris is the lighthouse, too."

Hilariously, the unfiltered star also shared an encounter she had with Katy Perry regarding the toxicity of online fandoms.

In that exchange, Perry questioned Nicks on who her rivals were, since she wasn't online to beef with anyone.

"I just looked at her. It was my steely look. I said, 'Katy, I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either,' Nicks said.