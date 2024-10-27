"Terrorists": Giuliani claims Palestinian toddlers are trained to kill Americans at Trump MSG rally

Rudy Giuliani claimed that Hamas trains toddlers to kill Americans during an unhinged speech in support of Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The former mayor of New York City rambled through a speech that claimed Hamas, the governing authority of the Gaza Strip, has a particular hatred for the United States.

"Hamas isn't there for us," Giuliani said, suggesting without evidence that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris wants to resettle Gazan refugees in the U.S. "The Palestinians are taught to kill us at two-years old."

Giuliani's speech carried echoes of Trump's presidential run announcement, in which he rode down an escalator to call Mexicans "criminals" and "rapists" before adding that "some of them, I'm sure, are good people." Giuliani's broad-brush take on Palestinian preschoolers left him afraid of any possible refugee program, saying that Democrats are on the "side of the terrorists."

"She wants to bring them to you," Giuliani continued. "They may have good people. I'm sorry I don't take a risk with people who are taught to kill Americans at two."

Though Giuliani has faced extensive repercussions for playing fast and loose with the true, it didn't slow his ability to fabulize at the Garden. The lawyer has been disbarred twice for his attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump. A massive defamation lawsuit that Georgia election workers won against Giuliani has forced him to turn over memorabilia and his NYC apartment to pay off outstanding debts.