"Chris Brown: A History of Violence" – Five shocking moments from a legacy of abuse allegations

Chris Brown has faced allegations of violence for years.

A new Investigation Discovery documentary, "Chris Brown: A History of Violence," delves into the singer’s alleged violent past, examining relationships with women who have reported experiencing violence, sexual assault and physical abuse at his hand. Now streaming on Max, the documentary also revisits Brown’s childhood, exploring the abuse he endured and how his early exposure to violence may have influenced his behavior as an adult.

Experts in the documentary highlight that children exposed to abuse are more likely to become abusers, noting Brown’s highly publicized 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna as a turning point. Despite this incident and numerous allegations since, Brown remains one of the most popular male R&B artists in the industry.

Here are some of the most shocking revelations from "Chris Brown: A History of Violence":

01 Brown's own history of familial abuse The documentary not only examines allegations against Brown but also sheds light on the abuse he witnessed in his own childhood. Through archival footage, Brown recounts seeing his mother suffer physical abuse from his stepfather, recalling that from ages seven to thirteen, he was “visually abused” by these traumatic scenes, often too scared to intervene. His stepfather, however, has denied any claims of abuse. Experts in the documentary note that boys who witness maternal abuse are ten times more likely to abuse their partners as adults, highlighting the potential impact of Brown’s early environment.

02 Brown had a meltdown during a "Good Morning America" appearance The documentary highlights a highly publicized 2011 incident involving Brown’s outburst on "Good Morning America." After Robin Roberts questioned him about his relationship with Rihanna, Brown reportedly became upset following his performance of “F.A.M.E.” The hair and makeup team called security after hearing loud disturbances from Brown’s dressing room, where he allegedly smashed a window, causing damage visible from the Manhattan street below. Police were summoned, but Brown had left before they arrived. ABC News later defended the interview, stating, “As always, we ask questions that are relevant and newsworthy.” The documentary confirms that Brown acknowledged the "Good Morning America" incident.

03 Brown had a relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs At age 12, Brown auditioned for Sean "Diddy" Combs, though the opportunity did not result in a deal with Combs’ Bad Boy Records. Years later, after Brown’s assault on Rihanna, Combs invited both to his Miami residence to try to reconcile. In 2020, however, a different connection between Combs and Brown surfaced when a woman alleged she had been sexually assaulted on Combs' yacht, with Brown’s involvement also under scrutiny.

04 Brown violated his probation after punching a man, leading him to go to rehab twice In 2013, while navigating an on-and-off relationship with Karrueche Tran and Rihanna, Brown violated his probation by punching a man who attempted to jump into a photo he was taking with two women, breaking the man’s nose. This probation violation, stemming from the Rihanna assault case, led to Brown spending two to three months in jail before he entered an anger management rehab facility. However, Brown was later expelled from rehab following a family session where, reportedly frustrated, he threw a rock through his mother’s car window, shattering it.

05 A new accuser comes forward The documentary covers multiple instances of alleged violence involving Brown, culminating in a new accuser’s account of her 2020 experience with the singer. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, described being invited to a party on Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami yacht, where Brown approached her about her dance career, gave her several drinks, and led her to a bedroom, where she alleges he assaulted her. After the incident, Brown maintained contact with her, which, as expert Dr. Carolyn West noted, can be a tactic to control and confuse victims. Following therapy, the accuser affirmed her experience as rape and filed a $20 million lawsuit in 2022, which was later dismissed due to lack of prosecution. Miami Beach Police also closed the case for insufficient evidence. Brown’s attorneys dismissed the claims as fabricated, and Brown publicly condemned the allegations, challenging the media to correct their coverage. Jane Doe’s attorney, however, stated, “I stand by her then and now.”

"Chris Brown: A History of Violence" is now available to stream on Max.