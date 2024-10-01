Chris Brown docuseries centered on history of abuse unveils new accuser

Singer Chris Brown is the next figure in R&B whose history of abuse is set to be put on blast, supported by a new accuser coming forward in a docuseries from Investigation Discovery, the network that produced the bombshell Nickelodeon child abuse exposé “Quiet on Set."

“Chris Brown: A History of Violence,” scheduled to air on Oct. 27, will expose the decades-long legal battles surrounding Brown since his youth, including details of his public assault of ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

In the trailer for the upcoming docuseries, the yet-to-be-revealed new accuser is heard saying, “I have not spoken about this matter publicly, but that’s the only way he can be stopped."

After Brown pled guilty to domestic violence and assault charges in 2009, the singer has been in the news for stalking and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran — which resulted in a years-long restraining order — and was arrested and sued by a woman in Paris alleging sexual assault and several other accusations.

“Chris Brown: A History of Violence” is described by Variety as an examination of “Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood," exploring "the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse" and posing the question: "How does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status?"

Following the premiere of the docuseries, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin will lead a conversation about intimate partner violence to supplement ID’s third annual “No Excuse for Abuse” campaign.