Newsom calls special session of California legislature to prepare for Trump's second term

California Governor Gavin Newsom wants a firewall to defend Californians during Donald Trump's second term, and he isn’t wasting time building it.

Once one of the president-elect's most visible critics during his first term, Newsom announced a special session of the California legislature ahead of Trump’s inauguration. Newsom said the session would focus on shoring up protections for women, LGBTQ+ people and immigrants before Trump takes office.

“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle,” Newsom wrote. “We will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive.”

Newsom’s public feuds with Trump and Trump’s petty desire to punish the state led to multiple battles over healthcare funding, immigrant detention facilities, and disaster relief. Newsom is seeking a boost for the state Department of Justice, as he sees a future where California will have to take on many cases against the Trump administration.

“The funding [passed in the session] will support the ability to immediately file litigation and seek injunctive relief against unlawful federal actions,” the statement read.