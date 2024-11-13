Quincy Jones' cause of death revealed: Legendary producer died of pancreatic cancer

Quincy Jones' cause of death has been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the legendary musician and producer passed away from pancreatic cancer. The celebrity news outlet reports that there were no other contributing factors to his death, per the document.

Jones was 91 years old when he passed away on November 3 at his home in Los Angeles. The 28-time Grammy winner left behind a host of legendary film scores, indelible compositions, and best-selling albums. In addition to his work on the soundtracks of "In The Heat of the Night" and "Roots," Jones produced three megasellers for Michael Jackson ("Bad," "Off The Wall" and "Thriller").

"With full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing," Jones' family shared at the time of his passing. "Although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones was laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Jones found success in nearly every decade between the 1950s and the present day. Because of his omnipresence in Hollywood, Jones became a repository of gossip and anecdotes. In his later years, Jones became known for his free-wheeling interviews that dropped previously unreported tidbits about famous names like Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor.

In a controversial 2018 interview, Jones called President-elect Donald Trump a "megalomaniac."

“I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherf***er," Jones told David Marchese. "Limited mentally – a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”