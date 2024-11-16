Iran denies reports that Musk met with its ambassador to the United Nations

Iran is denying reports that its ambassador to the United Nations met with billionaire Elon Musk on Monday.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told state media that reports from the New York Times citing Iranian officials were “false,” expressing “surprise” that American media outlets covered the story.

The Times report alleged that Musk called for a meeting with Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, meeting the envoy in a secret location in New York. Two Iranian officials who spoke to the paper said the meeting lasted for over an hour and called the contents of the talk “good news.”

It is unclear, based on the report, whether Musk was acting on behalf of Donald Trump or the United States. Trump associates and spokespeople would neither confirm nor deny the meeting to the Times. Musk has taken part in other diplomatic meetings between Trump and world leaders since Election Day.

The SpaceX CEO sat in on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy last week, discussing a path forward in its war effort against Russia. He reportedly chimed in to reaffirm his commitment to providing satellite internet to the country’s military.

Musk is also the co-head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department was announced by Trump as a cost-cutting bureau focused on slashing "wasteful expenditures," with few details about how his administration intends to make the department an official government body.

The Trump campaign financier and X owner is also an unshakeable presence inside Mar-a-Lago, home to much of the president-elect’s transition operations. He’s reportedly tried to give input on many top staffing discussions. Musk was also present alongside Trump in a series of Washington D.C. meetings with House Republicans this week, per CNBC.

The president-elect joked on Thursday that he “can’t get [Musk] out of here,” as reports from NBC News indicated members of Trump’s inner circle are getting tired of Musk’s presence.