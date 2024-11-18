Trump taps former Fox host and MTV star Sean Duffy for secretary of the Department of Transportation

Sean Duffy, a member of MTV’s “The Real World: Boston” in 1997, a competitor in “Road Rules: All Stars” in 1998, and, most recently, co-host of Fox Business’ “The Bottom Line,” is the latest with Fox on their resume to be eyed by Donald Trump for a cabinet position once he begins his second term in the White House — the first being Fox News host Pete Hegseth, chosen as defense secretary.

In an announcement made on Monday night, Trump officially tapped Duffy to serve as the next secretary of the Department of Transportation, singing his praises as someone who "will prioritize excellence, competence, competitiveness and beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports."

Duffy, who served in the US House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019, representing Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, was further described by Trump as being the guy who will "ensure our ports and dams serve our economy without compromising our National Security" and "make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers."

A spokesperson for Fox confirmed to CNN that Duffy’s last day as a Fox News employee was Monday, with a source telling the outlet that "Wednesday marked his last day appearing on Fox Business, and he interviewed for the role of transportation secretary later in the week."