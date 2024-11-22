"Beatles songs are imprinted" on Paul Reiser's life: Comedian reflects on why music moves him most

Comedian, actor and author Paul Reiser joined host Kenneth Womack to talk about sharing the Beatles with younger generations, his new comedy special “Life, Death & Rice Pudding” and much more on a special bonus episode of “Everything Fab Four,” a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.

Reiser, the 11-time Emmy Award nominee known for such TV shows and movies as “Diner,” “Aliens,” “My Two Dads” and “Stranger Things,” told Womack he “always wanted to perform. I wanted to get the laughs.” And through co-creating, producing and starring in the hit show “Mad About You,” he got to do just that. Though comedy was always his professional focus, he said he is ultimately moved the most by music – and that all began with seeing the Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February of 1964.

“My older sister was already into them,” said Reiser, “and I have a vivid recollection of being drawn to the TV. There was just this imprint of importance. You didn't know it was going to be the cultural touchstone that it is, but you knew to watch it.” And following that pivotal performance, “They made good on it with one album after another. Specific Beatles songs are imprinted on the moments of my life – of all our lives, really. The music is so good it seems silly to even give it an adjective.”

Those life moments would carry into and throughout “Mad About You,” which had guest stars such as Beatles producer George Martin’s son Gregory, Yoko Ono and even previous “Everything Fab Four” guest and ‘60s icon Barbara Feldon. And, as with the Beatles’ “beautiful” song “Now and Then” (released in 2023), things have had a way of coming full circle for Reiser. “’Diner’ opened up every other door for me,” he explained to Womack. “And my interest in music and singer-songwriters led to me meeting Michael McDonald and co-authoring his memoir.” And now, after more than 30 years, Reiser is back with his first love – comedy – with “Life, Death & Rice Pudding,” available on streaming services.

And to this day, 60 years after the “Ed Sullivan” appearance, he says, “The Beatles are such a big part of my life. I may just be an amateur compared to other people, but the passion is there nonetheless.”

Listen to the entire conversation with Paul Reiser on “Everything Fab Four,” including his and Michael McDonald’s tales of visiting Liverpool, and subscribe via Spotify, Apple, Google or wherever you’re listening.

“Everything Fab Four” is distributed by Salon. Host Kenneth Womack is the author of a two-volume biography on Beatles producer George Martin and the bestselling books "Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles” and “John Lennon, 1980: The Last Days in the Life.” His latest book is the authorized biography of Beatles road manager Mal Evans, “Living the Beatles Legend,” out now.