Kirk Cameron wants to protect children from being taught morality by "gay dinosaurs and trans ducks"

Former teen heartthrob turned evangelist, Kirk Cameron, is furthering his "anti-woke" agenda with a new Christian children's show called "Adventures of Iggy and Mr. Kirk," which is being described as a "modern-day Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" for parents who want their kids to learn biblical wisdom and values from a pious Iguana and not — in his own words — "gay dinosaurs and trans ducks."

The live-action show, produced by Brave Books, features Cameron, Leigh-Allyn Baker ("Charmed," "Will & Grace"), and John Kennedy as the voice of Iggy the Iguana. To support its launch, the project is partially relying on a crowdfunding campaign aiming to raise $1,250,000, according to Fox News. The creators plan to share the first season for free on YouTube.

"If you watch many of Hollywood's kids shows, you would think that parents want woke instructions for their kids," Cameron told Fox News Digital at last week's Green Carpet Premiere of the program. "But the reality is they don't. They're not looking for gay dinosaurs and trans ducks to teach their children morality. They want wholesome values and morals to be taught to their kids by people that they trust. And that's why I'm so excited about our show. Because it gets to the heart of the kinds of values parents are trying to teach their kids at home and this show is going to reinforce those values while keeping the ‘wow’ factor of the entertainment."

Baker, known for her roles on popular shows centering on witches and gay men, spoke of her involvement in the project, saying, "First of all, children's entertainment has gotten really visually overstimulating, and they've done studies to show that that's actually the brain on heroin for children. It becomes very addicting. So, we wanted something that was slower-paced. That parents could actually take a break and let their kids watch. And it would be educational, and it would encourage great behavior, positive attributes to society, ways that we should all be living a better life."

Watch the trailer for "Adventures With Iggy and Mr. Kirk" here: