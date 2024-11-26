170 arrested as climate activists in Australia block one of the world’s largest coal ports

Australian police arrested 170 climate change activists in the state of New South Wales during a protest from Friday through Sunday. Representing the group Rising Tide Australia, the protesters shut down maritime traffic in the Port of Newcastle, which is one of the world’s biggest exporters of coal and coal products. It is also the largest bulk shipping port on Australia’s highly populated east coast.

“It’s in a unique place, being the largest coal port in the world, exporting vast amounts of coal,” Dr. Peter Schofield, a doctor and activist at Rising Tide Australia, said in a statement. “If we can make a difference here and if we can demonstrate our commitment as a community and as a government to influencing things such that, you know, we minimize that, that can have worldwide implications.”

Thousands of Australians showed up on the coast to express their support for the peaceful protesters. Local law enforcement officials, on the other hand, threw the book at the newly-arrested activists while depicting them in disparaging terms. New South Wales police minister Yasmin Catley called the protest “irresponsible theatrics,” adding that the police had “done an outstanding job managing this dangerous and volatile situation.”

Although the police may issue more arrests, so far they have arrested 156 adults and 14 youths from the three days of protest. Thirty-two were only charged with not complying with a direction from an authorized officer related to safety, while another 138 were charged with disruption of a major facility. Two were refused bail to appear at Newcastle local court on Monday. The casualties from the event include one police officer suffering a fractured ankle.

Though the world keeps heating at an unprecedented rate thanks to burning fossil fuels, the global community is doing little to nothing to stop the release of greenhouse gases. This year is on track to be the hottest in recorded history, passing a critical 1.5º C warming threshold established by the Paris climate agreement. Yet we are releasing more greenhouse gases than ever before, according to recent research. Meanwhile, protestors who bring attention to this issue are increasingly surveilled, arrested and branded as terrorists.