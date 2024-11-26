Lauren Boebert’s Cameo page vanishes as ethics questions swirl

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co) popped up on Cameo last weekend, charging $250 for personalized videos of herself imparting advice and "pep talks" to curious users of the popular website finding themselves with money to burn before the holidays. But her time on the site was brief.

Following in the footsteps of Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who became active on the site last week, and George Santos (R-N.Y.), who created a profile after being booted from Congress, Boebert's presence was especially notable as it marked the first time a sitting member of Congress utilized the platform to make a little extra cash. It turns out that's likely what also led to her profile being yanked just days later.

On Tuesday morning, it appears as though Boebert quietly deleted her Cameo profile following murmurings that it possibly violated House rules, The Hill reports, since Boebert, unlike Gaetz and Santos, is still in Congress.

As the outlet highlights:

"While Ethics Committee rules say that members may earn up to $31,815 per year outside of their congressional salary, there are limitations on how they may do so. One of the rules in the code of conduct dictates House members 'may not accept an honorarium for a speech, a writing for publication, or other similar activity,' with a speech being defined as an 'address, oration, talk, lecture, or other form of oral presentation, whether delivered in person, transmitted electronically, recorded, or broadcast over the media.'"

Neither Boebert’s office nor Cameo have commented on the ethics questions surrounding Boebert's profile, as of yet.