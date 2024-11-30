RFK Jr. makes nude cameo in wife Cheryl Hines' Black Friday candle ad

Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a nude cameo on his wife Cheryl Hines’ Instagram on Friday afternoon.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress took to Instagram to advertise her wellness brand’s Black Friday sale, posing in front of her showering husband to peddle discounted candles, body creams, and linen sprays.

“You can’t take a shower, I’m doing a video!” Hines told Kennedy. “You’ve gotta give me a second. I’m doing a video for Hines and Young, honey. 60% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I’ve got to turn this off before he gets out.”

The actress launched the beauty brand last year with her daughter, Cat Young, amid Kennedy’s bid for president. Hines appeared earlier in the week on Kennedy's social media as he fried a Thanksgiving turkey in beef tallow, claiming the method was the “MAHA way” of cooking.

Hines reportedly struggled with Kennedy’s decision to run for president but felt even more conflicted when the vaccine skeptic called it quits to back Donald Trump’s campaign. RFK himself once compared Trump to Hitler and called his supporters “belligerent idiots.”

Kennedy said at the time that his Trump endorsement was “really difficult” for Hines.

“This is the opposite of what she would want to do,” he told TMZ in August. “She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged, I would say.”

Kennedy's nomination to lead the HHS drew outrage from Congress and the medical field. The noted skeptic of vaccines and fluoride was tapped by Trump earlier this month.

“Somebody said to me today, ‘I can’t think of any single individual who would be more damaging to public health than RFK,'" Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer at the time.