Pantone announces its 2025 color of the year: Mocha Mousse

In anticipation of the new year, Pantone has announced its annual color trend forecast, better known as the Color of the Year. The famed color specialist officially declared “Mocha Mousse” as the color for 2025.

Pantone described Mocha Mousse as a “mellow brown infused with a sensorial and comforting warmth,” according to a press release, as shared by CNN. “A warming rich brown hue, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort,” it added.

The hue is especially revered for its versatility within several applications, including beauty, home interiors, industrial design, multi-media design and fashion.

“Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace the aspirational and luxe,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

“With that in mind, for Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a color that reaches into our desire for comfort and wellness, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others,” added Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

Pantone’s Color of the Year is announced every December. This year marks the 26th announcement.

Mocha Mousse succeeds the color for 2024, Peach Fuzz — “a light, fruity tone that conjures peace and serenity.”