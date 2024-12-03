Cucumbers and Costco eggs recalled amid growing food safety alarms

“Another day, another recall” might be an understatement as food safety concerns mount this holiday season. Costco’s Kirkland brand eggs and a large batch of cucumbers are the latest items to face recalls due to potential salmonella contamination.

According to Aimee Picchi of CBS News, “The Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs were sold at 25 Costco locations across several states.” The recall affects 10,800 packages of eggs from Handsome Brook Farm, distributed starting November 22, with a “use by” date of January 5, 2025.

Impacted states include Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. No illnesses have been reported so far, but consumers are advised to discard or return the eggs for a refund.

Meanwhile, Forbes reporter Mary Whitfill Roeloffs notes that SunFed has recalled whole cucumbers sold in more than two dozen states. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak has sickened 68 people in 19 states, with 18 requiring hospitalization. Montana reported the most cases at 16, followed by Oregon and Colorado, each with seven to nine cases. The Arizona-based company issued the recall after the FDA linked several illnesses to cucumbers sold between October 12 and November 26, 2024. Consumers should discard or return the cucumbers for a refund.

As holiday gatherings ramp up, shoppers should remain vigilant by checking food recall notices, especially when preparing meals for guests. Food recalls have become alarmingly frequent — staying informed can help ensure safety at the table.