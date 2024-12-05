“They watched every day!”: Rachael Ray doesn’t care what her haters have to say about her

In light of recent rumors about her health, Rachael Ray could care less about what her internet trolls have to say. The former “Food Network” star said she isn’t fazed by her biggest haters while chatting with Anne Burrell on Ray's podcast, “I'll Sleep When I'm Dead.” However, in one instance, Ray found the scathing rumors to be quite amusing.

“Do you ever think about the way people think about you? I don't,” Ray told Burrell, adding that she “never look[s] at anything” about herself on the internet. “I'm, like, afraid to, quite frankly.”

“There was a site called ‘I Hate Rachael Ray’ for years and I'm like, well, at least they're watching,” Ray continued. Burrell, appalled, then asked, “Who would take the time to do that? F**king loser.”

Despite the hate, Ray said she didn’t mind the attention: “I loved it. They [her haters] watched every day!”

Back in September, Ray received a tirade of unsolicited comments regarding her speech and appearance after she posted a video of herself making the late Tony Bennett’s favorite meal, Ossobuco.

In 2008, Ray faced similar rumors targeting her health after she underwent throat surgery. Concerned fans claimed she had throat cancer, but her representative, Charlie Dougiello, clarified that the surgery was to remove a benign cyst.

“Rachael is the picture of health,” Dougiello said, according to The New York Post. “She is having very minor surgery to remove a benign cyst on her vocal cord. It’s a common in-and-out procedure that she will have in early December and it will not adversely affect any of her daytime show or ‘Food Network’ tapings.”