Rachael Ray's 7 best vegan and vegetarian recipes

Rachael Ray is an icon, through and through.

One of the foremost culinary inspirations that got me cooking as a preteen, Ray's unpretentious yet quasi-elevated fare is the perfect gateway into home cooking. Her recipes aren't basic by any means, but are always delicious, typically take little-to-no-time to whip up and oftentimes call for ingredients you probably already have on hand.

Ray also provides kind, suggestive tips with a guiding hand, never condescendingly and always with a smile. I owe her a lot, from my mastery of chicken and pasta dishes to possibly my career at large, to be frank.

So yes, it should go without saying that I'm an enormous fan.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

Ray also has an excellent grasp on vegetarian, vegan and plant-based cuisine at large. Of course, you can make any of her dishes and make your own swaps and substitutions to align with your diet, or you can follow these recommendations if you're looking to omit meat in general.

No matter how you interpret Ray's recipes in your own kitchen, you're sure to be very, very satisfied.

01 Fire-Roasted Tomato Bisque Tomato soup is a classic for good reason. Here, Ray gussies up the staple with fire-roasted flavor, leaning more into a decidedly bisque direction than a thinner soup. The soup also boosts the nutritional component with fennel and carrot, plus two types of tomato (fire-roasted canned tomatoes plus tomato sauce). If looking to keep things entirely vegan, obviously omit the optional 'nduja, as well as the cream - and be sure to use vegetable stock. I'd also personally omit the sugar, but that's up to you!

02 Spring Baked Omelet with Garam Masala This is such a bright, original recipe. It makes for a perfect brunch dish or a really lovely dinner with a green salad. Ray enlivens a baked omelet with potatoes, leeks, garam masala and tons of herbs (2 cups!). This also feeds a small group incredibly well. It's such an inventive dish.

03 Polenta Fritter Cakes with Semi-Dried Tomatoes This dish is a veritable cornucopia of various textures, from the bite of the polenta cakes to the chew of the sharp arugula to the bite of the lemon. If you're unfamiliar with making polenta, this is an excellent starter recipe, and if you're a texture lover (like me), you'll appreciate the subtle crispness of the polenta cakes over the soft-on-soft texture of the polenta itself. If you're vegan, use vegetable stock and the milk substitute of your choosing and omit the cheese and honey. This also makes for an excellent lunch dish.

04 Grilled Green Chili Quesadillas This vegetarian dish is such a winner, with a chili-forward flavor and tons of smoky cheese (of course, aim for a dairy-free cheese substitute if you're eating vegan). Don't skimp on the sour cream or vegan sour cream, fresh cilantro and salsa verde. Or, if you're in the mood, make your own salsa verde so you can control the heat level. Ray calls for flour tortillas but feel free to swap in corn if that's your preference. Cheese pulls galore!

05 Vegan Buffalo Chicken Wraps, Reinvented This recipe is entirely vegan, as is, so if you actually are vegetarian, feel free to swap in dairy milk, non-vegan mayo and regular butter. The avocado spread is fantastic, the buffalo sauce is sharp and pungent and the raw (or pickled) garnishes help to add such a bright, fresh crunch. There's a ton of components here, so make sure you read though the recipe and have all of your ingredients out and ready to go because this moves pretty quickly. It's so worth it!

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

06 Campanelle With Creamy Tahini Sauce Charred Asparagus + Za'atar This is a seriously top-notch vegan pasta dish. With both harissa and tahini, complemented by garlic, lemon, asparagus, scallions and lemon, you'll be amazed by the depth of flavors. If you're not familiar with campanelle, it's a wonderful noodle shape that captures tons of sauce. Also, if you haven't tried charring lemon and asparagus before, you're in for a real treat. If you're not vegan, top this with lots and lots of grated cheese; you'll thank me later.