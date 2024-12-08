"Too big to rig": Trump maintains 2020 election denial in "Meet the Press" interview

Donald Trump's first televised interview since Election Day was meant to be a forward-looking chat, but the president-elect couldn't help but relitigate his favorite grievances.

Speaking to NBC's "Meet the Press" in an interview that aired on Sunday, Trump maintained that the 2020 election was stolen from him and said that Democrats were unable to pull off another heist in 2024 because it was "too big."

Trump kicked off the election denial portion of the wide-ranging interview by saying he didn't want to talk about it, before asserting that he won in 2020.

"If I won that election, which you know how I feel about it. I won't get into it, because we don't need to start that argument," he said. "I think it's an easy argument, it was really proven even more conclusively by the win that I had on this one."

When interviewer Kristen Welker asserted that Trump did lose in 2020, Trump called it an "opinion" that he disagreed with. Welker called on Trump to concede he lost "for the sake of unifying this country."

"No, no. Why would I do that?" Trump said. "When you say [the country is] deeply divided I agree, but [Joe] Biden's the president. I'm not. And he has been a divider."

With that in mind, Welker asked Trump to justify his win in 2024, arguing that Democrats hold the levers of power. She pointed out that the Democratic Party would have been in a better position to steal an election on Election Day.

"I think it was too big to rig," he said.

Watch the entire interview via NBC News.