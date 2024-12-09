Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour banked billions, but she didn't keep it all

Over the past two years, Taylor Swift performed 149 concerts across five continents, earning a record-breaking $2 Billion on her Eras Tour, which closed out with one final show in Vancouver on Sunday night.

After untold hours of singing, dancing, costume changes and friendship bracelet organizing, one would think that all that's left to do is pile stacks of cash into a makeshift beanbag chair and sleep for the remainder of 2024, which may very well be on the itinerary, but Swift cut into that pile to make sure her crew was all set up first.

According to People, Swift issued bonuses to her full staff — including truck drivers, caterers, dancers and musicians — amounting to $197 Million, on top of their regular salaries, ensuring that she's not the only one who has an extra great Christmas to look forward to after trekking across the world for night after night of sold-out shows.

Before her final bow to end the tour on Sunday, Swift made sure her fans were shown appreciation as well, telling the crowd, "We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life . . . I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

USA Today writer Melissa Ruggieri described the final show as "one of the most memorable excursions in pop music history," featuring "no guests. No extra songs. Just Swift in the spotlight, swapping love with her fans like a musical friendship bracelet."