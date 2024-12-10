Food heist: Thieves nab $32,000-worth of pies baked by a Michelin-starred chef

Food heists seem to be on the rise in England, whether intentional or not.

Tommy Banks, a Michelin-starred chef and restaurant owner based in England, recently took to Instagram to share an unsettling incident: his work van, along with around "$32,000 worth of meat pies" inside, had been stolen, according to CBS News. As Banks explained in his post, "the guys had loaded up the van with stock… and left it plugged in overnight." He added, "I’m guessing the thieves didn’t realize they were stealing 2,500 pies along with the van!"

Banks appealed to the thieves, urging them to "drop off the pies somewhere… so we can at least give them to people who need food and they aren’t wasted." He didn’t hold back his frustration, calling them "thieving pieces of s**t" and wishing them "no presents this Christmas." Banks also highlighted the urgency, noting that the pies were quickly approaching their expiration date, adding, "time is running out for these pie hostages."

According to BBC’s Emily Johnson, the stolen pies included varieties such as "steak and ale pies, turkey and cranberry pies, and butternut squash pies."

This isn’t the first high-profile food heist in recent months. Back in October, about 49,000 pounds of cheese—valued at around $390,000—was stolen from Neal’s Yard Dairy in London, as reported by Duarte Dias with CBS News.

In his "final pie update," Banks shared some sad news: "The van has been found with fake plates on it by the police but is badly damaged and will almost certainly be written off. The pies are on the van but have been damaged and not refrigerated, so they are also written off unfortunately."