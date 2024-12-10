Kimberly Guilfoyle chosen by Trump to be the US ambassador to Greece

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump announced his decision to honor yet another television personality with a role as he continues to fill positions ramping up to his second term in office, tapping his son Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

As Politico points out in their coverage of Guilfoyle's nomination, she isn’t the first person with ties to the Trump family chosen for a foreign policy role, with Charles Kushner — whose son Jared is married to Ivanka Trump — chosen alongside her as ambassador to France.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump described Guilfoyle as a "close friend and ally," and sang her praises as the perfect fit for the role, writing, "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad. Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."

In a post to X accepting the president-elect’s appointment, Guilfoyle wrote, "I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate," adding that she's also looking forward to "delivering on the Trump agenda."

“I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in a post to X, showing his support.