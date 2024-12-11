“People are sick of it": Rob Schneider to launch talk show alternative to compete with "The View"

Rob Schneider is planning to launch a women's talk show alternative to compete with ABC's "The View."

The comedian announced on Fox News that filming for the unnamed talk show will begin in the new year in Los Angeles and will be under his new media company, No Apologies Media, HuffPo reported.

He emphasized, “It will be the opposite [of 'The View'] because this will be entertaining. It’ll be funny. We’re going to have funny women on it that are gonna tell jokes and have funny stories — and health and wellness.”

Schneider continued, “[The show is] not gonna be drowning people in politics, it’s not going to be shaming people and making people wince.”

For several years, the comedian and star of movies like "The Hot Chick" and "Grown Ups" has been a conservative voice and figure in Hollywood. He is a vocal proponent of President-elect Donald Trump. He has stated opinions against the COVID-19 vaccine. He even railed against the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony alongside conservative figures like Candace Cameron-Bure.

Schneider further shared his vision for the show on Fox News. He said, “We’re gonna compete with [‘The View’]."

“People are sick of it,” he concluded. “People don’t want to have the politics. We’re going to have an entertaining show with people for entertaining people all over America. We’re not trying to just bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber.”